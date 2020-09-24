Central Texas Foodie: The taming of the roux

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Roux is a building block for many soups, stews, and sauces, including three of the five mother sauces in classical French cooking. Joy of Cooking calls roux “the most common thickeners for savory sauces.”

“Roux” is both singular and plural and is pronounced “roo.” Frequently used in Cajun and Creole cuisines, roux is a simple blend of fat and flour. Well, it isn’t really that simple. Here’s why:

First, your fat can be from any number of sources. Creole chefs who take their cues from the French typically use butter; Cajun cooks will more likely use shortening or cooking oil; and other rogue cooks throw caution to the wind and use bacon drippings.

I call the Creole folks “chefs,” because Creole cooking is generally considered a more refined cuisine, where Cajun foods lean more toward rustic comfort foods. The bacon drippings cooks are nothing more than brilliant. But that is a separate conversation about what’s truly Creole and Cajun and just plain delicious.