Central Texas Foodie: Those cryin' eyes

Did you know that onions are notorious for their lachrymogenic traits? Everyone who cooks knows this, right? If you think you don’t know that, think again!
Eric Block is the Carla Rizzo Delray Distinguished Professor of Chemistry at the University at Albany who has been studying the lachrymatory factor of alliums for decades. In other words, he and other scientists have figured out why cutting into an onion makes people cry.
Maanvi Singh interviewed Dr. Block for her article “The Science of Why Onions Make Us Cry” on NPR in 2016. Here is a bit of her piece:
“The way the onion bulb is designed, then, is ingenious,” Block says. Within each onion cell, there's a little glob — a sealed vacuole — filled with enzymes, he explains. When you bite or cut into an onion, these enzyme-filled blobs break open, releasing their contents, which then mix with other chemicals inside the onion cells. “And then,” Block says, “a whole cascade of chemical processes happen within an instant.”
That is a tiny part of a huge science lesson about onions. For our language lesson, it is worth noting that the word “lachrymogenic” comes from the Latin word lacryma which means “tear.” Merriam-Webster defines lachrymose as “given to tears or weeping.” The phrase it uses to help describe the word is “(He) tended to become lachrymose when he was drunk.”
I guess you could say that we humans have a love-hate relationship with onions — and have for more than 5,000 years, way back when onions were sold in the streets of Mesopotamia. Since then onions have been used to relieve pain, to reduce fever, to cure baldness, to keep insects away, and even to clean a rusty knife, according to wisebread.com. Along the way, humans used onions as currency, art inspiration, and even weather predictors.
I submit that the best use of onions by humans is for cooking and eating and think that is what Julia Child meant when she said, “It is hard to imagine a civilization without onions.” Apparently, she believed onions made everything taste better, except dessert.
Child’s last meal was French onion soup. And while I love her classic French onion soup recipe, our family’s favorite is this one, modified from The Best of America’s Test Kitchen, 2009 edition. This version creates the best caramelized onions I have ever tasted.
The long cooking time adds a depth and richness to the soup without sugar or copious quantities of butter. Additionally, you don’t have to stand over the stove for hours to achieve that richness. That’s done in the oven. For best flavor results, let the soup refrigerate for 24 hours before reheating and eating, or caramelize the onions one day, and assemble and cook the soup the following day.
French Onion Soup
Adapted from The Best of America’s Test Kitchen
For the soup
3 T unsalted butter
5-6 large yellow onions, halved and cut pole to pole into ¼”-thick slices
1 t salt, plus more to taste after initial cooking
2 c filtered water, plus approximately 1 c for deglazing
½ c cognac
4 c low-sodium chicken broth
2 c beef broth
1 T dried thyme
1 bay leaf
Pepper to taste
For the croutons
1 small baguette, cut on the bias into ½”-thick slices (6-12 pieces)
6-8 oz. Gruyere cheese, finely shredded
For the soup
Adjust an oven rack to the lower-middle position and heat oven to 400 degrees F. Spray the inside of a large Dutch oven with olive oil. Place the butter in the pot and add onions along with 1 teaspoon of salt. Cook, covered, for one hour.
Remove the pot from the oven and stir the onions, scraping the bottom and sides of the pot. Return the pot to the oven with the lid slightly ajar and continue to cook for 1 hour. Stir and scrape again then return the pot to the oven for an additional 30 to 45 minutes until the onions are very soft and golden brown.
Carefully remove the pot from the oven and place over medium-high heat. Using oven mitts to handle the pot, cook the onions, stirring frequently and scraping the bottom and sides of the pot, until the liquid evaporates and the onions further brown.
Reduce the heat to medium and continue to cook, stirring frequently, until the pot bottom is coated with dark crust, but not burning. Stir in ¼ cup water, scraping the pot bottom to loosen the crust, and cook until the water evaporates, and another dark crust has formed, about 6 to 8 minutes.
Deglaze three more times until the onions are very dark brown. Stir in cognac and cook, stirring frequently until it evaporates.
Stir in chicken and beef broths, 2 cups of water, thyme, bay leaf and ½ teaspoon salt, scraping up any final bits of browned crust on the bottom and sides of the pot. Increase the heat to high and bring to a simmer.
Reduce the heat to low, cover, and simmer at least 30 more minutes. Remove and discard the bay leaf. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
For the croutons
While the soup simmers, arrange the baguette slices in a single layer on a baking sheet lined with foil. Bake in oven at 400 degrees F until the bread is lightly toasted, about 5 minutes. Turn over and toast on the other side for an additional 5 minutes, or until the bread is lightly toasted.
Turn broiler on high. Place 6 individual broiler-safe crocks on a baking sheet. Fill each with soup. Stir in 1 tablespoon Gruyere into each soup dish. Top each slice of toast with 1 to 2 tablespoons cheese, and place one or two toasts on top of soup.
Broil until cheese is melted and bubbly, about 3 to 4 minutes. Let cool 5 minutes before serving.
* * *
As in French onion soup, the lowly onion is the headliner in Jamie Oliver’s Onion Tart. As he said, it is wonderful served with goat cheese and a simple salad. He also recommends beer, but I’m more of a wine drinker. In this case, a Sauvignon Blanc or Pinot Noir would work nicely.
Sticky Onion Tart
Adapted from recipe by Jamie Oliver in his 2019 cookbook, Veg
4 medium onions, peeled and halved crosswise (I used yellow onions for this, but red would work well, too.)
¼ c unsalted butter
Leaves from 4 fresh thyme sprigs
4 bay leaves
2 T soft brown sugar
4 T cider vinegar
½ c water
8 cloves of garlic, peeled and halved, removing any green stem in the middle
1 sheet of all-butter puff pastry, (cold)
Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F.
Place the butter in a 10-inch non-stick ovenproof frying pan or tatin on stovetop at medium heat. Add the thyme and bay leaves, shaking the pan until ingredients are bubbling. Add the sugar, vinegar, and water.
Remove the bay leaves. Place the onion halves in the pan, cut side down. Place garlic clove halves in the gaps. Season generously with sea salt and black pepper. Cover, reduce the heat to low, and leave to steam for 10 minutes to soften the onions slightly.
Remove the lid and cook until — very importantly! — the liquid starts to caramelize, gently shaking the pan occasionally to prevent sticking.
Place the pastry over the onions, using a heat-proof spoon to push the pastry into the edges of the pan. Bake for 25-35 minutes, or until golden brown and puffed up. (It will look quite dark, but don’t worry!)
Using oven mitts, place a large platter over the pan and very carefully but quickly turn it out.
* * *
In an article by Alex Delany at BonAppetit.com, the author offers cooking advice with onions. He says that white onions are typically the mildest and are the best type of onions for eating raw. Red onions are known for their sweetness and are the choice for pickling. He prefers yellow onions for caramelizing.
These are good general rules, but as chef instructor Madeleine Kamman says, “If you think that your personal taste knows better than the (recipe) author, use the onions you like.” I think that’s the best advice of all.
Even if I’m lachrymose when onion-chopping, I just can’t imagine a civilized world without onions. Guess I’ll keep crying.
Happy cooking and eating!
Karyn Miller Brooks’ passion for food, cooking and bringing people together spurred her decision to open Gourmet Gallery, a locally owned cooking school. After graduating from Texas A&M with a degree in journalism, she studied culinary arts at Cambridge School of Culinary Arts and Orange Coast College. Karyn married Joe Brooks in January 2016, and he shares her passion for food and cooking. She has one daughter, Molly, and two stepchildren, James and Becky.
