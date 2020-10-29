Central Texas Foodie: Those cryin' eyes

I guess you could say that we humans have a love-hate relationship with onions — and have for more than 5,000 years, way back when onions were sold in the streets of Mesopotamia. Since then onions have been used to relieve pain, to reduce fever, to cure baldness, to keep insects away, and even to clean a rusty knife, according to wisebread.com. Along the way, humans used onions as currency, art inspiration, and even weather predictors.

I submit that the best use of onions by humans is for cooking and eating and think that is what Julia Child meant when she said, “It is hard to imagine a civilization without onions.” Apparently, she believed onions made everything taste better, except dessert.

Child’s last meal was French onion soup. And while I love her classic French onion soup recipe, our family’s favorite is this one, modified from The Best of America’s Test Kitchen, 2009 edition. This version creates the best caramelized onions I have ever tasted.

The long cooking time adds a depth and richness to the soup without sugar or copious quantities of butter. Additionally, you don’t have to stand over the stove for hours to achieve that richness. That’s done in the oven. For best flavor results, let the soup refrigerate for 24 hours before reheating and eating, or caramelize the onions one day, and assemble and cook the soup the following day.