Central Texas Foodie: Very punny, dear

On a recent trip to Fredericksburg, Joe bought a pun-inspired T-shirt and a cap that said, “Official Wine Taster.”
Both items were at a cute shop littered with T-shirts with humorous sayings like “Sorry I’m late. I didn’t want to come,” and “I became a teacher for the money and the fame.” The “pun” shirt was my favorite. It made me laugh out loud.
My husband liked it because he looks good in blue. Sigh. For a moment, I thought I was going to have to explain the pun humor to him. Alas, he understood and the two of us went on a punning spree for the remainder of our visit.
During this brief opportunity for the two of us to reconnect in the Texas Wine Country, we learned some new things about each other besides that we both giggle at word witticism. We both take pleasure in robust red wines. We like to go to bed (really) early when vacationing. We also learned that we genuinely prefer cooking and eating at home over dining out.
Although we had some lovely food experiences, we found it difficult not to critique every meal. Either the salad dressing was too vinegary, or the duck confit was not as tender as it should be, or Joe’s pricy steak came out medium instead of medium rare.
So, when preparing a home-cooked date night dinner after our return, we opted to create our own surf and turf, complete with salad and mashed potatoes. For something a bit different, we topped our mixed green salad with a light white balsamic vinaigrette and some baked goat cheese rounds. (You just don’t get any cheddar than goat cheese.)
Pecan-Chive Goat Cheese Rounds
1½ oz. fresh goat cheese (such as Montrachet)
¼ c pecans, finely chopped
1 T parsley, finely chopped
1½ t chives, finely chopped
Dash of salt and freshly ground black pepper
Olive oil
Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.
Combine pecans, parsley, chives, salt, and pepper and spread on cutting board.
Line a small baking sheet with parchment paper and spray lightly with olive oil.
Roll the goat cheese in the pecan mixture, pressing pecans in so that it sticks.
Freeze goat cheese for a few minutes before slicing into four ¼” pieces. If it crumbles, and it will, simply squish it back together to reshape it.
Bake on the parchment-lined baking sheet in preheated oven for about 8 minutes, or until the pecans are toasty and the cheese is hot.
Let cool slightly. Using a thin spatula, gently place warm cheese on top of salad greens.
The following beef filet recipe comes out exactly the way we like it every time we make it. We like our steak still mooing just a bit; so, if you prefer a medium or medium-well steak, you will need to add some time in the oven.
Don’t be tempted to add time to the initial stovetop cooking. After all, a perfect steak is a rare medium well done.
Skillet Filet Mignon
2 (two) 4-6 oz. filet mignon steaks, cut 2” thick
1 t kosher salt
½ t freshly-ground black pepper
1 T olive oil
1 T butter
Remove the steaks from the refrigerator about 30 minutes before time to start cooking.
Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.
Heat a large cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat on the stovetop. When the skillet is hot, add the butter and olive oil.
While butter is melting, quickly season steaks very generously with salt and pepper. (Do this immediately before cooking to minimize any drying out of the meat with the salt.)
Add the steaks and sear for 2 minutes. Flip the steaks, and immediately place the skillet in the preheated oven. Set timer for 7½ minutes for medium rare.
Remove steaks from skillet and tent with foil. Let rest for 10 minutes before serving or cutting. (This is a good time to bake your goat cheese rounds.)
Since the rising cost of meat has put families in a perpetual stew, we often share a single filet, sliced, adding a couple of scallops for the “surf” portion.
Seasoning can be as basic as salt and pepper or can be dressed up with some thyme, parsley, chives or tarragon. But, if you don’t have any herbs, it’s no big dill. It will still be delicious.
Simple Seared Scallops
4-6 large scallops
Salt
Pepper
Chopped herbs (if using)
2 t olive oil
Pat scallops dry with a paper towel.
In a medium nonstick saucepan, heat olive oil over medium-high heat.
Season one side of scallops with salt and pepper (and herbs).
When oil is hot, gently place seasoned side of scallops in skillet. Cook for 90 seconds. While scallops are in the pan, season the top sides.
Flip and sear for additional 90 seconds.
Mashed potatoes are an a-peeling comfort food and are spudtacular with this dinner. I encourage you to make the following recipe ahead of time, refrigerate and reheat a few minutes before serving.
You can also make a large batch, use what you need for your date night dinner and freeze the rest for future use.
Basic Mashed Potatoes
¾ lb. russet potatoes, peeled and diced into 1” cubes
½ c whole milk
1 T butter
Salt for boiling water
Salt and pepper for seasoning
Place potatoes in a large pot and cover with water, add plenty of salt and bring to a boil.
Reduce heat slightly and cook potatoes for 12-15 minutes or until easily pierced through with a fork.
Drain potatoes, return to pot and add the milk and butter.
Mash with a potato masher until mostly smooth, then fluff with a fork.
The meal is pleasing to the eye and to the palate. A lovely glass of Cabernet Sauvignon rounds it out nicely.
Joe wanted desperately to contribute a pun to this article. I told him to use the one about the wife who wouldn’t share her surf and turf meal, the shellfish cow.
He didn’t like that one; so, he offered this inappropriate and unrelated pun, “When I sneeze, people think it’s funny. It’s snot.”
I must stop. I’ve gotten too cheesy. It’s just not very Gouda anymore.