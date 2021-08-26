Central Texas Foodie: Very punny, dear

On a recent trip to Fredericksburg, Joe bought a pun-inspired T-shirt and a cap that said, “Official Wine Taster.”

Both items were at a cute shop littered with T-shirts with humorous sayings like “Sorry I’m late. I didn’t want to come,” and “I became a teacher for the money and the fame.” The “pun” shirt was my favorite. It made me laugh out loud.

My husband liked it because he looks good in blue. Sigh. For a moment, I thought I was going to have to explain the pun humor to him. Alas, he understood and the two of us went on a punning spree for the remainder of our visit.

During this brief opportunity for the two of us to reconnect in the Texas Wine Country, we learned some new things about each other besides that we both giggle at word witticism. We both take pleasure in robust red wines. We like to go to bed (really) early when vacationing. We also learned that we genuinely prefer cooking and eating at home over dining out.

Although we had some lovely food experiences, we found it difficult not to critique every meal. Either the salad dressing was too vinegary, or the duck confit was not as tender as it should be, or Joe’s pricy steak came out medium instead of medium rare.