Central Texas Foodie: While visions of candied orange peel danced in Mom's head

The perennial argument between my father and me typically started mid-December when Christmas was in full swing. It was a friendly dad-daughter duel with long iced tea spoons clanking against each other like swords — all to decide who got to more praline scrapings from the bottom of the pan.

Even though he had an almost insatiable sweet tooth, my dad usually let me win. And it was a delicious victory.

Mom had (and has) a knack for making amazing Christmastime confections, pralines at the top of the list. No holiday season was complete at our house without these little delicacies, as well as a few other sweet treats like sand tarts, and candied orange peel. At 87 years old, she still makes a few batches of these treats during the holidays.

The history of the praline likely dates to 1636 when a French chef dipped almonds in boiling sugar for his boss, Duke of Praslin César Gabriel de Choiseul. Chef Lassagne dubbed the confection “praslins” to honor the duke.

“Pralines” came to America via French settlers. After these settlers arrived in Louisiana, they ran out of almonds, so the French American Creoles substituted the nut of the native pecan tree. Since the pecan is the state tree of Texas, it only makes sense that we Texans would also choose pecans in our pralines instead of almonds.