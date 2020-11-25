Central Texas Foodie: While visions of candied orange peel danced in Mom's head

The perennial argument between my father and me typically started mid-December when Christmas was in full swing. It was a friendly dad-daughter duel with long iced tea spoons clanking against each other like swords — all to decide who got to more praline scrapings from the bottom of the pan.
Even though he had an almost insatiable sweet tooth, my dad usually let me win. And it was a delicious victory.
Mom had (and has) a knack for making amazing Christmastime confections, pralines at the top of the list. No holiday season was complete at our house without these little delicacies, as well as a few other sweet treats like sand tarts, and candied orange peel. At 87 years old, she still makes a few batches of these treats during the holidays.
The history of the praline likely dates to 1636 when a French chef dipped almonds in boiling sugar for his boss, Duke of Praslin César Gabriel de Choiseul. Chef Lassagne dubbed the confection “praslins” to honor the duke.
“Pralines” came to America via French settlers. After these settlers arrived in Louisiana, they ran out of almonds, so the French American Creoles substituted the nut of the native pecan tree. Since the pecan is the state tree of Texas, it only makes sense that we Texans would also choose pecans in our pralines instead of almonds.
My mother grew up in Brachfield, Texas, about 45 minutes from the Louisiana border. I assumed that her introduction to pralines arose from her proximity to Louisiana and that she developed a perfect recipe alongside her mother through ardent testing, testing, testing and tasting, tasting, tasting.
But I was wrong. Her praline prowess began in Brownwood sometime after 1968, when she saw the recipe on the back of an Adam’s Best Vanilla Extract package. A bit anti-climactic compared to the romantic tale I had conjured up. I still give her credit for this recipe because, in my mind, it is hers.
Candy-making can be a bit intimidating; so, I have included several notes (mostly from my mother’s advice) for new confectioners. Like divinity and fudge, pralines require drier weather to set properly. This helps explain why those candies became Christmastime favorites in the Southern states.
Jo Ann’s Pralines
Makes 20 to 24 2-inch candies
2 c sugar
1 c buttermilk
1 t baking soda
1 T butter, plus more for buttering saucepan
1 t vanilla
1-2 c broken pecans
1. Lay out two 12-inch pieces of parchment or wax paper.
2. Butter the bottom and up the sides (about 1 inch high) of a deep saucepan. (I use a stockpot.)
3. With a wooden spoon, combine sugar, buttermilk and baking soda in the saucepan. This mixture creates a chemical reaction of carbon dioxide bubbles. If you have had the soda for a long time, you should test it first by putting a little bit into some vinegar. If it fizzes, it is still active and good to use.
4. Place pot on stovetop and turn temperature to medium.
5. Wipe down the sides of the saucepan with a damp paper towel to remove any residual sugar granules. Place a tight-fitting lid on the pan for a few minutes to create steam. This further rinses away additional sugar granules. Excess sugar introduced late into the mixture can cause the granules to crystalize, making your confection grainy.
6. Remove the lid and allow the mixture to come to a boil, stirring constantly. The mixture will gradually get darker and eventually will reach a caramel color.
7. Cook to the soft ball stage. If you have a candy thermometer, the mixture should reach 234-240 degrees. Exploratorium.edu describes the soft ball stage like this: “At this temperature, sugar syrup dropped into cold water will form a soft, flexible ball. If you remove the ball from water, it will flatten like a pancake after a few moments in your hand.”
8. After reaching the soft ball stage, remove pan from heat, and add the butter, vanilla and pecans.
9. Continue stirring briskly until the mixture loses its sheen and begins to thicken. This can take up to 10 minutes.
10. When candy begins to dull, dip by spoonsful onto parchment. Mom can do this masterfully with a regular iced teaspoon. I spill it all over the place; so, I use a small cookie scoop instead of a spoon.
11. While candies are setting, use any tool available to scrape and eat all remaining candy left in the bottom of the pan. This step is critical for perfect pralines and for father-daughter bonding.
In Mom’s Better Homes and Gardens New Cookbook that is so old that either it did not have a publication page, or that page fell out, I found what may have been her original recipe for Sand Tarts. BH&G called them “Sandies.”
Foodtimeline.org has a list of names for these buttery cookies ranging from Mexican Wedding Cookies to Russian Tea Cakes to Moldy Mice, defining them as a “universal holiday cookie-type treat.”
When I asked my mother about these, she raised her eyebrow and said, “Well, I NEVER made Moldy Mice.”
Mom’s Sand Tarts, aka Moldy Mice
Makes 48 cookies
1 c softened butter
¼ c sifted confectioners’ sugar
2 t vanilla
2 c sifted flour
1 c chopped pecans
Additional sifted confectioners’ sugar for rolling
1. Preheat oven to 300 degrees F.
2. Cream together butter, confectioners’ sugar, and vanilla with a mixer.
3. Add flour and pecans and mix on low until incorporated.
4. Shape into 1-inch balls and place on ungreased cookie sheet. (Another handy use of a small cookie scoop)
5. Bake for 20-30 minutes or until firm to the touch.
6. While cookies are still warm, roll in confectioners’ sugar. Set on cooling rack to cool slightly then roll again in sugar.
I remember these cookies in two shapes: rounded mounds as the recipe describes and crescents, which were likely for more important company. My family was fine with whatever we got.
Finally, one of my mom’s holiday favorites was candied orange peel. My siblings and I always thought these were awful and couldn’t understand why Mom spent so much time to make them — until we saw candied orange peel featured in Bon Appetit in 2008. Mom’s status dramatically shifted from old-fashioned cook to avant garde chef.
While I have seen simpler recipes for candied citrus peel on the internet, this version comes from page 138 of her reliable BH&G. As Mom says, “When I was making those, there was no need to rush through the process. That’s just what you did.” With an ever-looming pandemic, maybe we have time again.
Candied Orange Peel
Peel of 6 large navel oranges
1 T salt
4 c water
3 c sugar
Hot water
1. Cover peel with salt and water. Weigh down with a plate and let stand overnight.
2. Drain and wash peel thoroughly.
3. Place peel in a large stockpot and cover with cold water.
4. Bring pot to boil. Drain, and repeat three times, changing water each time. This reduces the bitterness from the pith.
5. After third drain, cut peel into ¼-inch strips with scissors.
6. Return peel to clean stockpot and add sugar and enough hot water just to cover the peel. Stir gently to dissolve the sugar.
7. Cook over medium-low heat until peel is translucent.
8. Drain syrup and save for other uses. Roll peels in granulated sugar or in decorator sugar.
9. Dry on a wire rack.
Admittedly, I was slow to appreciate the brilliance of candied orange peel. Now I concede that it makes a beautiful holiday gift and is even more spectacular on a cake or a cocktail glass for decoration.
You were ahead of your time, Mom. Thank you. And thanks for leaving extra in the praline pan for Daddy and me to fight over.
Happy cooking! ￼
Karyn Miller Brooks’ passion for food, cooking and bringing people together spurred her decision to open Gourmet Gallery, a locally owned cooking school. After graduating from Texas A&M with a degree in journalism, she studied culinary arts at Cambridge School of Culinary Arts and Orange Coast College. Karyn married Joe Brooks in January 2016, and he shares her passion for food and cooking. She has one daughter, Molly, and two stepchildren, James and Becky.
