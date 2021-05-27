Central Texas has its share of treasures

Renovation was completed in December 1983. It is now the home of the Gatesville Chamber of Commerce and the site of Market Days on the second Saturday morning of each month.

You can go on a treasure hunt around town at a number of stores featuring antiques and collectibles. After shopping, the kids are likely more than ready for some fun, and the town has two hidden jewels side by side to fit the bill: Raby Park, which is two blocks off the main drag on Eighth Street, and Faunt Le Roy Park just down the hill on Seventh Street, connected by a walking trail along the creek.

Raby Park is home to a free splash park, playground and picnic areas along a shady creek, complete with tadpoles and ducks. Faunt Le Roy Park has a huge playing field, a large creek complete with climbing trees and a large school-style playground with a volleyball court near two horseshoe pits.

Nearby are group picnic tables, a large outdoor grill and a one-mile hiking course. The parks offer a challenging disc golf course. Don’t forget to come back during the holiday when the city lights up the park with a special Christmas display.

The Gatesville Country Club at 1308 Golf Course just off Lovers Lane features an 18-hole semi-private course with elevated tees, tree-lined fairways, a canyon and water hazards on seven holes to challenge duffers.