Central Texas has its share of treasures

The first definition for the noun “treasure” in the Merriam-Webster dictionary is “wealth (such as money, jewels or precious metals).” A secondary definition is “something of great worth or value.”
Waco has its share of treasures, those things that are worthwhile or have value. For many, Chip and Joanna Gaines are Waco treasures for the positive impact they’ve had on the image this city. The Magnolia site downtown is considered a crown jewel for downtown and a tourist mecca.
Waco residents can view Scott Drew and the Baylor men’s basketball team as treasures after bringing a national championship to Waco. Although Kim Mulkey has taken her basketball acumen and most of her staff to Baton Rouge, she’ll be fondly remembered here for making the Lady Bears a national power with three championships.
Central Texas, both Waco and surrounding towns, has lots of things that can be considered treasures, though admittedly some are in the eye of the beholder.
For whiskey lovers, Balcones Distilling is a valued Waco asset. A book lover might consider the Waco-McLennan County library branches or Fabled Bookshop & Café a treasure because they appeal to them.
Is a Big O – that large goblet of beer served at George’s a treasure? Well, duh.
Art fans would be enamored not just with a rejuvenated Waco, but the longstanding sculptures and artwork found throughout Clifton.
As more people are vaccinated and looking to get out of the house, without a mask, and go outside — or to new indoor spaces — this summer might be the chance to check out the many places that can be enjoyed in Waco and Central Texas.
If gas prices keep going up as we move into summer, staying closer to home might be the most economical option. So why not enjoy the things Waco and the surrounding area has to offer?
This is by no means an exhaustive list, but the pages that follow provide snapshots of what’s out there.
Visiting surrounding areas
If you're looking for something outside of Waco, but not too far away, visit some of the neighboring towns.
Each has its own charm and appeal and you can get there for less than a tank of gas.
Clifton
Clifton proudly shares its appreciation of art and its Norwegian heritage.
The town of about 3,500 some 35 miles northwest of Waco was designated as the Norwegian Capital of Texas by the state Legislature in 1997. The town was settled by Norwegian immigrants in the mid-19th century.
In 2011, the Texas Commission on the Arts bestowed on Clifton recognition as a Cultural Arts District.
The Bosque Arts Center, 215 College Hill Drive, has been the home for all types of the arts. It is housed in the former three-story Clifton Lutheran College, which was built in 1923. The Bosque Arts Center gallery’s permanent collection includes works by nationally acclaimed Bosque County artists Martin Grelle, Bruce Greene, Tony Eubanks, George Hallmark and George Boutwell, among others.
Beside that main brick structure is the Tin Building Theatre, which will host plays and other live performances as the pandemic eases.
The art is beyond the walls of the Bosque Art Center. Statues are in Heritage Plaza and the downtown area even has Art Alley, which vibrant murals painted on the exterior walls of buildings in the alley in the 300 block between Third and Fifth streets.
When it comes to heritage, the influence of Clifton’s Norwegian culture is apparent. The Cleng Peerson Highway (Farm-to-Market Road 219, also Fifth Street) runs from Clifton to nearby Norse. Peerson, known as the “Father of Norwegian Immigration to America,” is buried in the cemetery at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Norse.
Clifton celebrates its Norwegian heritage with a Christmas tour the first Saturday of December.
But as any city’s success hinges on its ability to grow, there’s been a lot of that happening lately in Clifton.
When it comes to keeping the past alive but updated, the Cliftex Theatre, 306 W. Fifth St., has that old-time feel but now has digital projection for a better viewing experience. The theater has been operating since 1916.
Gatesville
About 40 miles west of Waco sits the friendly town of Gatesville. For visitors interested in history and architecture, the Coryell County Courthouse on the town square is considered to be one of the most beautiful in Texas. It was built with limestone quarried from just west of town across the Leon River and dedicated in 1907.
The Coryell Museum and Historical Center at 718 Main St., is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday with general admission costing $2 (free for military, $1 for seniors and students).
The museum has what is believed to be the world’s largest collection of spurs (10,000 sets), including ones from Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis and Mexican revolutionary Pancho Villa. Accordingly, in 2001, Gov. Rick Perry signed a bill officially naming the city as the “Spur Capital of Texas” in honor of former Gatesville High School teacher Lloyd Mitchell’s spur donation. The large museum also houses a “Days of Old” exhibit and the original, one-room Log Jail.
Also on Main Street (near the intersection of Main and Business Highway 36) you’ll spot the red tile roof of the old Cotton Belt Depot, built in 1910 and used until railroad service ended for the city in the mid-’70s. The county hub of commerce was to be torn down when the route was abandoned, but local citizens responded with a major renovation project, financed by donations from more than 400 citizens and businesses.
Renovation was completed in December 1983. It is now the home of the Gatesville Chamber of Commerce and the site of Market Days on the second Saturday morning of each month.
You can go on a treasure hunt around town at a number of stores featuring antiques and collectibles. After shopping, the kids are likely more than ready for some fun, and the town has two hidden jewels side by side to fit the bill: Raby Park, which is two blocks off the main drag on Eighth Street, and Faunt Le Roy Park just down the hill on Seventh Street, connected by a walking trail along the creek.
Raby Park is home to a free splash park, playground and picnic areas along a shady creek, complete with tadpoles and ducks. Faunt Le Roy Park has a huge playing field, a large creek complete with climbing trees and a large school-style playground with a volleyball court near two horseshoe pits.
Nearby are group picnic tables, a large outdoor grill and a one-mile hiking course. The parks offer a challenging disc golf course. Don’t forget to come back during the holiday when the city lights up the park with a special Christmas display.
The Gatesville Country Club at 1308 Golf Course just off Lovers Lane features an 18-hole semi-private course with elevated tees, tree-lined fairways, a canyon and water hazards on seven holes to challenge duffers.
To cap the family’s day trip, head south on Highway 36 to The Last Drive-In Picture Show, which opened as the Circle Drive-In back in 1950, one of eight “mo-peds” in America (with both an outdoor for vehicles and a sit-down indoor theater). Open seven days a week with double features on first-run pictures starting at 7 p.m., the drive-in remains a family-oriented venue with a snack bar, audio provided on FM radio, and no R-rated films for $10 a carload on Fridays and Saturdays and $5 per car all other evenings.
Lake Whitney
A trip to Lake Whitney might be just the ticket for nature lover and those who enjoying fishing.
The 37-square-mile lake is home to great fishing, especially striped bass and catfish. There’s more than 225 miles of shoreline, and the numerous limestone cliffs circling the lake make it a popular spot for adventurous cliff jumpers.
Lake Whitney State Park is on the south end of the lake. It has more than 100 campsites for both tent and RV camping. The state park also has a swim area (though no lifeguard) for those wanting to get in the water.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers dammed the Brazos River in 1951, creating Lake Whitney. The dam helps with flood control and its hydroelectric turbines produce electrical power.
There is no shortage of activities inside Lake Whitney State Park. Visitors can go camping, hiking, mountain biking or picnicking within the park. Park officials say 194 species of birds have been sighted at Lake Whitney, from raptors to songbirds and obviously, waterfowl.
Nature trails allow visitors to explore the park, getting the opportunity to spot not just the birds but plant life and wildlife such as white-tailed deer, armadillos, raccoons and skunks.
Rangers offer scheduled hikes or visitors can do it themselves by picking up a trail guide at the park office.