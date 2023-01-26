Chamber VP Collins helps businesses call Waco home

When Kris Collins graduated in 1996 from Connally High School, the word Amazon conjured up visions of a mysterious and dangerous river, and Magnolia was a burgeoning suburb of Houston.

“I didn’t see much opportunity on the horizon in Waco,” Collins said. She left Waco and headed for greener pastures to study government at the University of Texas in Austin, describing the capital city as the “right fit.”

After meeting and marrying a Waco native, she found the city to be more bearable.

Early in Collins’ career, she was first exposed to the idea of economic development while working for the city of Round Rock. After discovering city government worked collaboratively with the local chamber of commerce, she returned to Waco in 2005 and applied for the job of coordinator in the economic development department.

The job provided her solid footing on the career ladder in the chamber industry.

“The role was mainly administrative in nature,” she said. “But I was fortunate to be able to attend meetings, listen to work underway by the team, learn the processes and how the pieces of the puzzle connected.”

Learning the logistics of project work and the necessity of paying attention to fine details came in handy when, after six months, she moved into the role of business retention and expansion director.

Collins focused on supporting the existing industry base of Greater Waco, but the chamber also works, she explained, to weave the industry into the corporate fabric of the community and create long-term, meaningful partnerships.

An example of this might be a business leader running for a seat on the local school board or serving in some other advisory capacity in the area.

Responsibilities

If it takes a village to raise children, it takes an even stronger group to promote and build a city. As senior vice president of economic development, Collins’ primary responsibilities include providing vision, leadership, direction and management oversight for the department.

She and other senior staff members share responsibility for advancing the chamber’s mission and plan, which is preparing and marketing the Greater Waco region for the businesses and jobs of the future and an outstanding quality of life, according to the chamber’s website.

In addition to the above responsibilities, Collins directs all aspects of programs for regional economic development, including activities of the department. Working closely with Matt Meadors, chamber president/CEO, she leads the department’s staff and engagement with the Waco Industrial Foundation, Waco McLennan County Economic Development Corporation, and the McLennan County Spaceport Development Corporation (hello, SpaceX and Elon Musk).

Staffing, leading and managing a professional economic development team while ensuring successful implementation of the Build Greater Waco II Strategic Plan are also on Collins’ list of responsibilities. Product development, recruitment, retention, leadership development, high-impact entrepreneurship, marketing, research and product development are also an integral part of her daily obligations in promoting Waco’s growth.

Meadors said Collins possesses a “broad and deep understanding of the economic development programs that are available to help attract new companies to our market.”

She is also adept in assisting existing companies in expanding their operations, he added.

Why Waco

It’s not an overnight decision for corporate to decide to open or move their business to a new location, and the chamber wants the area to be a good fit for the prospective business, Collins said.

“The recruitment of a business is like a courtship,” she said. “Often, the relationship begins with the company visiting Waco first, but we also make exploratory trips as well to learn more about the company.”

The chamber also conducts outbound marketing trips to promote the area, while tailoring a pitch in hopes of the company making Waco its new home.

In turn, companies often submit a wish list to the prospective area. Aspects such as location to their client base, a good match for land, existing buildings, utilities, work force and affordability are some of the factors considered before the final decision is made.

When ground was broken for Uzin Utz North American, a German-based manufacturing company dealing in flooring installation processes, company President Matthias Liebert said, “Everybody made us feel welcome, and everybody greeted us.”

Liebert added, “We are a fourth-generation, family-owned business, and people mean everything to us. Your people made the difference.”

He also jokingly added that the barbecue dinner might have swayed the vote favorably in Waco’s direction.

Meadors attested to Collins’ people skills in successfully attracting new clients to Waco.

“One of her greatest strengths is her relationship management skills,” he said. “Company leaders and corporate site locators always speak very warmly of their interactions with Kris.”

Other interests

It’s not all work and no play for Collins. She enjoys DIY projects, such as recently redoing her bathroom tile. Armed with a few online videos and a trusty wet saw, she completed the project and gained a new appreciation for folks who work with their hands for a living.

She enjoys spending time with her husband, two active teenagers and their family dogs, Daisy and Colt.

No job is void of challenges, but Collins meets them head-on.

“Juggling the needs of our clients and their projects can present its own set of challenges,” she said. “We look at the needs, prioritize, create solutions, and engage our partners in order to meet the expectations of our clients.”

A plateful of tasty Texas barbecue doesn’t hurt, either. ￼