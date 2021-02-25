Champions offers special grooming experience

The Grittens met on Match.com, exchanged emails and shared a romantic first date at Red Lobster before being asked to leave. When they asked the waitress why, they were informed the restaurant had been closed for half an hour; they hadn’t even noticed everyone else was gone during their four hours there.

Together

They married in 2003 and worked separately until 2017, when Lorraine decided to bring her husband on board.

“She has always dreamt of us working together, but the dream wasn’t mine because there was nothing I could do at salons,” Kevin remembers with a laugh. “Now we see each other a lot, going between businesses, which is ideal because we’re each other’s best friends.”

Kevin wears a variety of hats at Champions, filling numerous needed roles.

“I knew he could be more of an asset to our legacy at Champions,” she says.

The result is a personal touch, not just an in-and-out buzz or trim.

“We want to make the experience different here, and one way I do that is by talking to my customers constantly like on the show ‘Cheers,’” Kevin says. “All our staff have a good work ethic, genuinely love their craft and have great teamwork supporting everyone else.”