Chicken Salad Chick on Hewitt Drive might have opened in the middle of the pandemic, but the eatery quickly made up for any lost time.

Franchisee Austin Young caught the “Chick” fever and opened the restaurant with general manager Tashya Mosley in December 2020.

Young, who grew up in Plains, Georgia, moved to Texas about 10 years ago to work with a different restaurant brand, says he got involved in Chicken Salad Chick after hearing friends in the industry speak highly of the brand.

“We were already in the Central Texas area and thought the Waco area would be a perfect place for a location,” he said.

So, while Chicken Salad Chick is a franchise with 26 locations in Texas, including Houston, Dallas, Fort Worth and San Antonio, the Waco area was missing. The closest stores for prior to the opening of the local Chicken Salad Chick was either near Dallas in Midlothian or College Station.

Young believes what makes Chicken Salad Chick popular is the fact that “just being a chicken salad-based restaurant sets us apart from everyone. It’s such a unique food and there’s no other concept out there that focuses solely on doing chicken salad very well.”

Opening in the middle of the pandemic provided its share of challenges.

“It was a little crazy managing the dining room occupancy and the grand opening,” Young said, but he brought experience from working in the restaurant industry since he was 16 years old.

“I have two uncles, who are now my partners, who have owned and operated restaurants for over 20 years,” Young said. “We got involved with Chicken Salad Chick because we heard many great things about the brand and the entire team behind the brand. It’s a very simple but very unique concept that has been gaining a lot of popularity recently.”

Friendliness

The restaurant’s atmosphere also makes it stand out.

“We have an incredibly friendly team that makes coming to work truly enjoyable,” he said. “Our guests are always happy to come dine with us. We have guests that will come in several times a week and it’s a pleasure getting to know them during their visits.

“Whether it’s a group of ladies celebrating their friend’s 85th birthday or a young professional sitting at a booth working on their laptop for two hours, everyone feels welcome here.”

Young says most of Chicken Salad Chick’s customers are female.

“Chicken Salad Chick is a very feminine brand,” he said. “Most of our customers are teachers, nurses and other women looking to grab lunch on their lunch break. We also get a lot of women meeting up with their friends for a weekly lunch. Don’t get me wrong, while most of our guests are women, you can still find plumbers, cops and other guys who are regulars.”

Young says depending on who you ask, the restaurant’s favorite items on the menu range from what “most people will passionately defend” as their favorite flavor of chicken salad.

“Our best-selling flavors would be the Classic Carol or the Fancy Nancy, which boasts crushed pecans, red and white seedless grapes, and apples,” he said. “Our most popular sides are the broccoli salad and the grape salad.”

Some of the new spins on the classic flavors, Young said, “always start with our Classic Carol. That’s our traditional chicken salad. From there we add anything from barbecue or buffalo sauce to chopped pecans, lemon pepper seasoning and fresh basil. We have 13 different flavors, so you’re bound to find one that you love.”

He added that in his opinion the most unusual flavor is the Kickin’ Kay Lynne, which is a combination of buffalo sauce, ranch, bacon, shredded cheddar cheese, jalapenos and sriracha.

Foundation

The CSC Foundation is a key part of the Chicken Salad Chick family, Young said.

“The CSC Foundation was created by founders Stacy and Kevin Brown as a philanthropic avenue after they found success with their initial Chicken Salad Chick location,” he said.

Kevin Brown was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer, and the Browns began to use the foundation to focus on raising money for cancer research and awareness. With events such as concerts and golf tournaments, the CSF Foundation has raised significant funds over the years.

Kevin Brown died in 2015, but Young said the foundation still hosts its annual golf tournament and partners with Chicken Salad Chick locations across the country to put on fundraisers to raise money for charities in local markets.

“I love the Chick because the team is an extension of your family,” Young said. “It’s nice to be able to come into such a good environment, surrounded by great people and be able to meet and mingle with all kinds of members of the community.”

Mosley, who helps oversee the location’s 27 employees, echoed that sentiment.

“We have so many friends that come in to see us every week,” she said. “It’s a great feeling when the guests come in and ask for you by name or remember a conversation you had with them a few days earlier. It really makes you feel like you’re making a positive impact in their lives and that’s what the Chick is all about.” ￼

Chicken Salad Chick

1509 Hewitt Drive

Mon-Sat, 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

254-902-3106

Drive-thru available