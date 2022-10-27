Chiropractor inspired from treatment for child

Dr. Shamonica Trunell today provides care for others at Hillcrest Chiropractic Clinic because it was the only treatment years ago that helped her son.

“I came from an environment that was pain-driven and sick-minded,” she recalls. When her son Malik was born, his spine near his neck “was subluxated due to the torque of his neck and rapid transition through the birth canal.”

That partial dislocation caused him severe and chronic ear infections, she said, which were initially treated with medication and surgery.

“But none of that corrected the problem,” she said. “This was a structural problem, a spinal subluxation that medication or surgery could not and did not correct.”

Trunell was ultimately encouraged to take her son to a chiropractor and have him adjusted.

She said she decided to do it because she realized she had nothing to lose; he had already suffered the first two years of his life with no cure by traditional medicine.

“My son was adjusted, put on a regular corrective plan and never suffered another ear infection,” she says. “So as his mother I chose to go to chiropractic school to make sure he or any children I came across never had to deal with that again.”

Hillcrest Chiropractic Clinic has been serving residents since September 2011.

The clinic specializes in what Trunell explains is corrective and wellness care due to the “demands of daily living” that in turn creates the necessity for monthly wellness care needs.

“Our patient demographics is very diverse,” Trunell says. “We see from ages zero to 100-plus.”

That includes treating a gamut of pediatric care issues concentrating on failure to latch, torticollis, colic, ear infections, sleep issues and digestive issues, and pregnancy care including pelvic realignment, pubic synopsis disorder, back pain, mid-positioned babies, and stalled labor.

For other patients Hillcrest Chiropractic treats spinal subluxation that causes conditions that involve neck pain, headaches and migraines, equilibrium issues, shoulder pain, TMJ, radiculopathy, asthma, chronic respiratory issues, low back pain, sciatica, neuropathy, constipation/diarrhea, and muscle spasms.

She points out that people should know chiropractic subluxation occurs due to many reasons, such as stress, poor posture, improper lifting and bending, repetitive strains, poor diet, and even toxins.

“The chiropractic adjustment, massage therapy, physical therapy, spinal decompression and shock-wave therapy is what is provided in office,” Trunell says.

Operations

Trunell says the clinic opened its doors on Hillcrest Drive in Waco and provided services in that location for nine years before expanding to the office on Sanger Avenue.

“With the rise of the pandemic and the demand for care we opened a second location in Gatesville, where we have been proud to be able to impact lives in the community,’ Trunell adds.

The clinic has 13 employees on staff. A third location will open in mid-November in Bellmead.

Trunell says she has many memorable experiences in caring for patients.

“To sum it all up, God performs miracles every day and it is a blessing to see these miracles in my office daily,” she says. “I can never take credit for giving sight to the blind, but I can say we have gotten patients back to walking, working, sleeping, and wanting to live again instead of succumbing to the pain they have been living with.”

Hillcrest Chiropractic Clinic prides itself on changing the face of health care in the community and getting 80% of the population under wellness care, she says.

It also provides educational classes, spinal screenings and childbirth/childcare informational programs, all of which help create a community where individuals are thriving and living, not just existing, she says.

“I love to serve and help people,” Trunell says. “I love being the hope individuals need to choose their health over everything else. Educating patients to the components of what is going on in their body is the most important thing I can do to be sure they will make the best informed decision for their health.”

For more information about Hillcrest Chiropractic Clinic’s programs, call 254-754-4000.￼