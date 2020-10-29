Choosing best insurance policy for you

It’s never fun to think about the possibility of getting sick or hurt, losing a home, needing extended medical care, or even dying, but these are extremely important topics to confront when planning your financial future.

Experts agree that sound financial planning usually involves obtaining some type of insurance. Insurance provides payment due to loss of life, income, assets, or future earning potential.

Here are four types of insurance to consider including in your financial plan.

Life insurance. Experts agree that if your family depends on your income, you should get a life insurance policy. There are a few different types of life insurance, but whole life and term life are the most common.

A term policy provides coverage for a specific length of time — typically between 10 and 30 years — and is a good option for those who only need a safety net until they retire.

A whole life policy provides coverage as long as the premium is paid, and is a better choice if you need life insurance to last the rest of your life. Many financial advisers and insurance companies recommend purchasing enough life insurance to cover six to 10 times your annual salary.