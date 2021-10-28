Christian Men’s Job Corps provides a lifeline

“We are always looking for new Champions with the only requirements that they are Christians who are recommended by one of our existing mentors, or interviewed by me,” Worley adds. “We ask they commit to attending as many of the classes as possible and keep in contact with their mentee for at least a year.”

Participant meals on class nights are always a need, and CMJC has an online sign-up at carecalendar.org asking for a calendar ID (121935) and security code (1915). The dates needing meals will display in red, and a confirmation response will be emailed to the provider three days in advance. Those providing food are welcome to eat with program attendees.

While the executive director has been satisfied with the ministry’s current locations, he yearns for the day when CMJC has its own consolidated facility and not have to pack up materials after each meeting.

“Although I am very grateful for the Meyer Center and The Hangar for letting us use their facilities, we need a one-story place downtown with a kitchen, good heating and air conditioning and restrooms,” Worley says. “That will enable us to conduct activities during the day and be available for people to come in and get to know about us, maybe do some one-on-one learning.”