Christian Men’s Job Corps provides a lifeline

The mission statement for Christian Men’s Job Corps of Waco is simple: “To equip, build and sustain men through personal, professional and spiritual growth.”
CMJC, a job-readiness program, seeks to accomplish this through helping participants gain self-confidence, purpose, direction and hope for the future through Bible studies and biblically based classes on learning how to find and keep a good job.
“To my knowledge, there are less than 10 active CMJC entities in Texas, although there are over 30 women’s organizations, including a Christian Women’s Job Corps here in Waco that’s been around for 10 years longer than ours,” Executive Director Dan Worley says.
“In 2009, a small group of men from Columbus Avenue Baptist Church began discussing what a Christian Men’s Job Corps in Waco might look like, formed a board, did the paperwork and started classes at a building at 12th and Columbus Avenue in 2010 under the direction of the late Milton Anglin.”
Worley assumed the director’s role in 2016 and helped oversee the organization’s move to the Meyer Center Community Clinic, 1226 Washington Ave., and earlier this year, all instruction was relocated to The Hangar, 417 S. 17th St., at the invitation of the new facility’s operators, Dusty and Laurie Kirk.
Along the way, CMJC adopted its current curriculum, Jobs for Life (also available in Spanish).
“While our curriculum is an internationally recognized model, it is based entirely on the Bible,” Worley explains. “We tell our participants at the first class that although the workbook’s title, “Jobs for Life,” sounds secular, our textbook is the Bible.
“Almost all of our classes include some passage from the Bible that illustrates God’s plan for how men are to live. While finding, getting and keeping a job is fundamental to our mission, doing so in a Christian context is one of the characteristics that separates us from other job training programs in town.”
As the only CMJC employee (and a part-time one at that), Worley relies on his 30-plus years in behavioral health and 8½ years in a major healthcare system for his job readiness lessons and coordinating food and schedules. The other three primary instructors all retired from long careers in their fields: James Bates (energy executive and current Baylor engineering professor), Ken Hortsman (insurance) and Todd Lasyone (business).
These men employ six strategies: personal discovery to assess skills and interests, understanding the workplace, good job prospects, developing resumes, interview preparation and keeping the job.
Success Stories
The impact of the program can be measured by the thousand men who have attended all or part of the classes, as many have gone on to successful careers of their own.
That includes Larry Johnson, 52, the second graduate of the program who was homeless briefly during marital problems. CMJC changed his life, he said.
“Back in 2010, my wife Lois and I were struggling when she got involved with the Christian Women’s Job Corps,” Johnson says. “Shortly afterward I saw a night-and-day change and asked her if there was a Christian Men’s Job Corps. She gave me the information, and my joining it was one of the best moves of my life.
“The staff helped me understand that whatever I went through, God hadn’t forsaken me and was carrying me through. And that was critical because even though I didn’t do drugs or go to jail, I had made some bad decisions. No other place gives you what you need to know about resumes, reaching goals, and how jobs work from men who have owned companies.”
Johnson parlayed the information into starting his own company called Pay-A-Ride, providing transportation anywhere in the country. He even donated a car to a brain cancer patient to pay back his success. Johnson also works as a licensed private investigator and security guard and serves on the CMJC board.
“Without their help, there’s no way I’d be the man I am today,” Johnson says. “You couldn’t drag me away from CMJC.”
Board, Mentors
In addition to the teachers, CMJC has a seven-member board with each serving three-year terms, a treasurer to assist with the annual December budget, and numerous volunteers, including 16 mentors (called Champions) and 30 women who alternate helping with meals before classes.
“We are always looking for new Champions with the only requirements that they are Christians who are recommended by one of our existing mentors, or interviewed by me,” Worley adds. “We ask they commit to attending as many of the classes as possible and keep in contact with their mentee for at least a year.”
Participant meals on class nights are always a need, and CMJC has an online sign-up at carecalendar.org asking for a calendar ID (121935) and security code (1915). The dates needing meals will display in red, and a confirmation response will be emailed to the provider three days in advance. Those providing food are welcome to eat with program attendees.
While the executive director has been satisfied with the ministry’s current locations, he yearns for the day when CMJC has its own consolidated facility and not have to pack up materials after each meeting.
“Although I am very grateful for the Meyer Center and The Hangar for letting us use their facilities, we need a one-story place downtown with a kitchen, good heating and air conditioning and restrooms,” Worley says. “That will enable us to conduct activities during the day and be available for people to come in and get to know about us, maybe do some one-on-one learning.”
To encourage more participants, CMJC tweaked its application process along the way.
“A couple of years ago we decided to condense our process for joining a CMJC class from a four-page application to a postcard,” Worley says. “We try mostly to spread the news of an upcoming class through visits to shelters, notice to local churches and other nonprofits we’ve partnered with, word of mouth and our website.
“Our requirements are simple: any man 18 or older who expresses a desire to pursue employment and commits to attend and complete the class is welcome. If God sends them through the door, we will work with them.” ￼