Christian principles guide Realtor

Home has been the new workplace, schoolroom and fitness gym for almost a year now because of COVID-19, and real estate agent Jennifer Robbins continues to play an important role at the table in helping prospective homeowners find their dream house.

A manageable cost of living, multiple job opportunities, no state income tax and (mostly) favorable year-round weather make Waco a desirable living destination. Friendly folks and the Magnolia empire remain a big draw for prospective homebuyers.

All these factors about Waco make Robbins and her real estate team grateful they play a part in helping clients make that important step in securing rental property or buying a home.

Robbins was born and bred in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and raised with Midwestern family values.

“We were a small, close family, we three kids and mom and dad,” Robbins said. “We were a Beaver Cleaver home.”

Self-sufficiency was a trait valued and taught in her family. She was not allowed to drive a car until she knew how to change the belts and fluids. Being able to change a tire was also part of the learning curve before driving. Learning to cook and sew was also part of her Midwestern upbringing, along with the tall cornstalks that swayed beyond her girlhood home.