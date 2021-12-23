Christian Writers Workshop celebrates 10th anniversary

Celebrating its 10th anniversary, the Christian Writers Workshop is welcoming novelists, poets and writers of any genre to learn about the craft of writing from a Christian point of view.
Area writers will gather to share their stories and help each other in the writing process.
The CWW grew as an outreach of First Woodway Baptist Church’s library ministry. Church member and writer Reita Hawthorne envisioned the workshop and has directed it since its beginning. A volunteer board plans each year’s sessions to encourage and equip attendees in their writing aspirations.
First Woodway Baptist hosts the CWW that meets weekly, Jan. 19 to March 31. The annual kickoff event will be held on Saturday, Jan. 29, from 9 a.m. to noon at The Venue, across Ritchie Road from the church, 101 N. Ritchie Road.
Local musician and songwriter Chris Wommack will provide inspirational music and commentary for the first session titled, “Listening to the Writer Within.”
While attending Baylor University, Chris had his first musical composition published by Word Music. After graduation, he won first place in the Christian Artists’ Seminar in Estes Park, Colorado, and recorded his first album. A second album brought him an exclusive songwriting contract with Star Song Records.
For 12 years, Chris traveled the United States doing music evangelism — singing and leading worship for youth camps, college conferences and church revivals.
He has served as worship pastor at churches in Plano, Canton, Georgia, and Waco. He has written original worship songs at those churches, as well as writing and producing Christmas presentations.
In 1994, Chris and his wife, Susan, and children Alex and Chase moved to Waco. Pursuing what had at one time been a passing hobby, Chris began writing country music more seriously. His song, “That’s My Cross,” won first place in the Music City Songwriting Contest in Nashville.
Sensing a change in direction, Chris resigned his position at First Woodway Baptist in 2013 to pursue a career in country songwriting. He and Susan reside in Waco where he is still involved in ministry in between trips to Nashville to write music.
Second Presenter
David Barton will conclude the morning’s celebration with “Revealing History as His Story.” He has authored numerous best-selling books, is a sought-after speaker, hosts a daily radio show, “WallBuilders Live,” and has received numerous national and international awards.
He is the founder of WallBuilders, a national organization that presents America’s forgotten history and heroes, with an emphasis on moral, religious and constitutional heritage.
WallBuilders takes its name from the Old Testament writings of Nehemiah, who led a grassroots movement to rebuild the walls of Jerusalem and restore its strength and honor. In the same way, WallBuilders seeks to energize the grassroots today to become involved in strengthening their communities, states and nation.
His research has rendered him an expert in historical and constitutional issues. He has helped produce history textbooks used in schools across the nation. A national news organization has described him as “America’s historian.”
Some of the awards he has received include Who’s Who in Education, DAR’s Medal of Honor, and the George Washington Honor Medal from the Freedoms Foundation at Valley Forge. His work in media has merited several Angel Awards, Telly Awards and the Dove Foundation Seal of Approval.
David and his wife, Cheryl, reside in Aledo. They have three grown, married children (Damaris, Timothy and Stephen) and five grandchildren.
Workshops
Although the kickoff event is held the last Saturday in January, the 6 p.m. Wednesday workshops at the church start Jan. 19. With skillsets ranging from curious wannabes to knowledgeable published authors, participants are offered tools to improve writing techniques.
Carefully selected speakers and editors share their writing journeys and answer questions relevant to their chosen genre, whether fiction, nonfiction, poetry or song. Creative presentations and handouts designed by the speakers provide tools for attendees to use to hone their own story ideas.
Information will be given concerning the latest technologies that move writers toward publication. The pros and cons of self-publishing, traditional and hybrid publishing will be explored, as well as ideas for marketing the finished product.
Building relationships with other Christian wordsmiths provides additional learning opportunities. CWW is a fellowship of people who enjoy the craft of writing and believe God has called them to help tell his story through the written word.
In the past, small spinoff groups of similar genres have been formed. These critique groups foster encouragement, support, and mentoring for improving writing skills.
Hawthorne, the CWW founder, says people have many great and unique stories tucked away inside themselves.
“Unless these are recorded and written,” she says, “they will be lost forever.” She often issues this challenge: “There’s a whole world out there waiting for your story. When are you going to write it?”
Editor’s note: Linda Hammond is a member of the board that coordinates the Christian Writers Workshop.
Christian Writers Kickoff Conference
When, where: The kickoff conference for the Christian Writers Workshop is 9 a.m. to noon Jan. 28 at The Venue across from First Woodway Baptist Church, 101 N. Ritchie Road.
Tickets: Kickoff conference tickets cost $20 a person or $10 for students. They may be purchased by credit card online at firstwoodway.ccbchurch.com/goto/forms/669/responses/new or with cash at the door.
Workshop sessions: The 6 p.m. Wednesday night sessions are free and held at First Woodway Baptist Church beginning Jan. 19.
More information: Visit firstwoodway.org/cww/, go to the Facebook page Christian Writers Workshop (Waco area), or call 254-772-9696.
Spring Workshop Schedule
Jan. 19 — Chris Fabiszewski (editor, Baylor professor, linguist)
Jan. 26 — Marietta Beckham (senior editor of Marietta’s Writing Improvement Service in Nevada)
Feb. 2 — Rose-Mary Rumbley (Dallas author, actress, public speaker)
Feb. 9 — Jimmy Dorrell (author, former executive director of Mission Waco)
Feb. 16 — Rob Curnock (author, head of Curnock Bookworks)
Feb. 23 — Carrie Burrows (author, associate minister of discipleship at First Woodway Baptist)
March 2 — Penny Wimberly (author, successful blogger)
March 16 — Darryl Horn (Abilene author, former policeman)
March 23 — Emily Mills (worship leader, writer, founder of Jesus Said Love outreach to women in the commercial sex industry)
March 31 — Wrapup