Christian Writers Workshop celebrates 10th anniversary

Carefully selected speakers and editors share their writing journeys and answer questions relevant to their chosen genre, whether fiction, nonfiction, poetry or song. Creative presentations and handouts designed by the speakers provide tools for attendees to use to hone their own story ideas.

Information will be given concerning the latest technologies that move writers toward publication. The pros and cons of self-publishing, traditional and hybrid publishing will be explored, as well as ideas for marketing the finished product.

Building relationships with other Christian wordsmiths provides additional learning opportunities. CWW is a fellowship of people who enjoy the craft of writing and believe God has called them to help tell his story through the written word.

In the past, small spinoff groups of similar genres have been formed. These critique groups foster encouragement, support, and mentoring for improving writing skills.

Hawthorne, the CWW founder, says people have many great and unique stories tucked away inside themselves.