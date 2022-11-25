Christmas Memories: Local leaders share their special holiday experiences

Central Texans will celebrate Christmas this month, and it seemed appropriate to ask a few local leaders about their own special holiday memories.

Andrea Kosar

President and CEO

Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

Christmas in Waco has always been special to me.

I have spent most of my adult life in Waco, which comes with a lot of “firsts” and there is no better time to experience a “first” than when you are surrounded by loved ones.

In 2018, I spent my first Christmas with the whole Waco community, delivering news on Channel 25 and was able to do it again the following year.

I can't think of a cooler way to celebrate than with the community I love. In 2019, my husband proposed the week of Thanksgiving and for the first time, we were able to get his family and mine together to meet and celebrate a Waco Christmas and our engagement.

My Tía Mirtha came from Paraguay and my mother visited from Florida to join Hunter’s family. We didn’t know what was coming down the line in 2020, so that Christmas will always be extra special.

Dr. Jackson Griggs

CEO

Waco Family Medicine

The 1980s Griggs family Christmases were replete with magic.

Leading up to Christmas Day, my older sisters told me stories of Santa, elves and flying reindeer. On Christmas Eve each year our family watched Albert Finney play Ebenezer Scrooge in the musical version of “A Christmas Carol.” Like an English wardrobe, these holiday stories opened up a world of imagination.

But I see now that the magic wasn’t in the stories themselves. What brought my heart to life, what illuminated the wonder of Christmas was deep, deliberate human connection.

The stage for deep connection was set by my parents, whose determined joy and holiday whimsy reached a crescendo at Christmastime. As a family, we opened gifts, played games, ate meals together and captured all the laughter and silliness on VHS videos. It was a brief but recurring childhood utopia.

In my middle age now, I look back at myself in footed pajamas sitting in front of the tree and consider the deeper structures. I recognize that the magic in family has its taproot in divine love. I see divine love incarnate in all kinds of relationships, infusing human connection, creating peace, mutual understanding and hope

And I’m convinced our society is neither too fractured nor too polarized to experience the magic that connects all of us, even adversaries, through an incarnate miracle determined to make all things new.

Sheryl Victorian

Police chief

City of Waco

It brings a smile to my face each time I think of the excitement the Christmas holidays would bring when I was a child.

I remember Christmas Eve at our home with family and friends visiting to celebrate. There would be music, card games, somebody cutting a rug (dancing), and yes, eggnog.

My siblings and I always changed into our new pajamas by 9 or 10 o’clock and looked forward to midnight when my parents would allow us to open one gift.

Even after opening that one gift, it was always difficult to sleep anticipating Christmas morning when we would open more gifts.

For the past 21 years, I have hosted Christmas Day with family and friends. I’m delighted that this tradition will continue, with everyone now traveling to Waco to celebrate Christmas.

Nicki Collen

Women's head basketball coach

Baylor University

One of my favorite Christmas memories was finding and cutting down the perfect Christmas tree each season.

During my middle school years, we would load up the whole family: my mom, dad, older sister, younger brother, our Labrador retriever and me, all bundled up as Wisconsin in December was never balmy.

It wasn’t a tree farm with rows of perfectly manicured trees; it was a farm with trees scattered about, ranging in size from 5 feet to 15 feet.

There were Charlie Brown trees and too-full trees that wouldn’t make it through your front door.

Finding a tree that all five people could agree on was a miracle in itself, but I remember the playful and not-so-playful arguing … my dad sawing it down as we tromped through the snow with our dog, and the joy of seeing it lit up when it was finally home — filled with big colorful bulbs and more homemade/school-made ornaments than the pretty ones found in a store.

That tree was filled with memories and love.

John Calaway

Executive Director

Mission Waco | Mission World

Almost six years ago, our young, little family moved back to Waco and celebrated our very first Christmas in Waco with two young kiddos.

We were renting a small little house at the time on Austin Avenue, and we were blessed to be included in a Christmas party for Mission Waco children by the Junior League of Waco. They had great food, a book reading, and my kids got to meet Santa!

My littles, Cohen and Cora, didn’t get any sleep the night before because they were so excited to meet the man himself!

It was a big transition leaving family and friends, but we knew God was calling us back Waco to help lead Mission Waco.

This Christmas experience reminded me of the community-focused culture of Waco, and how complete strangers were willing to go “all out” to help those in our city.

Waco is our home and we couldn’t imagine being anywhere else this holiday season.

Autumn Outlaw

Community educator

Bluebonnet Health Services of Waco

Each year, my Too-Too (my maternal grandmother) hosted a Christmas Eve dinner at her home for all of our family.

After dinner, the kids would open gifts from our aunts, uncles and grandparents. My Too-Too gave each of the granddaughters a doll.

It wasn’t just any doll; she picked out a unique Madame Alexander doll for each of us. We loved opening the beautifully wrapped soft blue box with a special doll inside.

When we were little, we were given baby dolls, and as we got older, we received smaller collectible dolls. Some of the dolls were themed from nursery rhymes or movie characters. One year, I got a Lucy Locket doll, and another year a pink ballerina. Each one had an ornate, detailed dress, fancy shoes and matching accessories.

I thought they were so beautiful! I displayed them on my dresser in my room, and my mom still has them at my parents’ house.

The dolls represent sweet holiday memories. My Too-Too has always made sure that everyone felt loved and that we understood the meaning of Christmas .

It’s not about the gifts but about celebrating Jesus, spending time with family, and making memories together.

Nancy Gupton

Director, resource development

Waco Chamber of Commerce

One of my favorite Christmas memories growing up was our family’s annual Christmas Eve party.

After the candlelight church service, we had a house full of family and friends join us for Christmas cheer.

Our favorite foods included seafood gumbo and rice, tamales, and in my early years my mom would serve chocolate fondue with all the special sides.

The holiday would not be complete without our matching pajamas for the entire family to wear on Christmas morning. My family continues this tradition today.

I also remember my mom was my PTA “room mother” for my elementary school and we would make the best homemade Christmas cookies.

One last fun childhood memory that comes to mind is my two older sisters and I would have to patiently wait for my parents to wake up on Christmas morning, make coffee, and mom and dad would have to make sure Santa had arrived.

The wait was crazy!

Those memories still bring a smile to my face and warmth in my heart today when I reflect about those special times. Grateful to have those memories!