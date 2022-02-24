Clark Roofing focuses on the details

Dakota Hansen didn’t begin his professional life in the roofing business, but he learned the industry just fine.
Hansen is the owner of Clark Roofing, which has operated since 1987 and is a subsidiary of J. Michael Clark Builders Inc.
Hansen was born and raised in Lorena, and graduated from Lorena High School. He attended Texas A&M and received an Agricultural Leadership and Development (ALED) degree.
After college graduation, he worked in logistics for two corporations in Waco while moonlighting for Mike Clark, owner of J. Michael Clark Builders, specifically on the roofing side of the construction business.
He also was dating Clark’s daughter, Mandi, a graduate of Vanguard College Preparatory School and Baylor University,
“After learning that my corporate job could be transferred out of state, I decided to stay in Central Texas to be with Mandi and pursue roofing full time,” he said.
“Mike had always told me that I could excel at roofing, I am very happy with my decision to stay in Central Texas.”
Dakota and Mandi married 2013 and now have three sons: Graham, 6; Thomas, 4; and Hank, 1.
Hansen says one of the things he enjoys most about the roofing business is the fast-paced environment.
“In roofing, there’s never a dull moment because there is a lot of production,” he said. “For some jobs, we can finish in one day, unlike construction, which can take six months to a year. Roofing is fast and furious, and it makes customers happy. You go from bad to good and old to new.”
Philosophy
Hansen said a particular quotation comes to mind about this approach to running Clark Roofing.
“I think of the quote, ‘The whole is more than the sum of its parts.’ My goal is for the team to feel like Clark Roofing is as much theirs as it is mine. We work equally and collectively to be successful.
“My role in the company is to provide efficiencies, such as tools that get the job done with perfection, technologies that enhance productivity, ongoing training so we’re not only knowledgeable, but also ahead of the curve, and an investment in our brand that drives public awareness.”
Clark Roofing does residential and commercial projects and Hansen is proud of the work they do.
On the residential side, a project in Castle Heights is one that stands out in his mind.
“As you know, aesthetics are important in that area of Waco,” he said. “The neighborhood has large and beautiful two- and three-story homes, including one of our customers on Castle Avenue.
“The home was built in 1920. We designed a roof system to closely match the original slate roof system. As you may know, slate is very expensive. The roof system we designed mimicked the original slate roof, but was much more affordable.
“Not only are our customers happy, so are the neighbors.”
Clark Roofing has tackled numerous commercial projects, from the Ichiban Steak House to the building that houses the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office to the Marlin Public Library. One of its largest projects was The Base.
“The Base next to the Extraco Events Center is a notable project,” Hansen said. “The roof area for all roof sections — TPO (thermoplastic polyolefin) and metal roofing — totaled approximately 87,500 square feet.
“We also installed the complete exterior metal wall panel system totaling approximately 31,370 square feet, and we installed about a half-mile of commercial coping along with many other accessories.”
The Base hosts a number of events requiring a large venue.
Detail Oriented
Hansen takes no time in addressing what he believes makes Clark Roofing stand out as a business.
“Our attention to detail, which we learned from Mike Clark,” he said. “From our proposals to roof installations, roof repairs, to workmanship warranties, and cleaning up the job site, not only are we thorough, we are meticulous.”
Clark Roofing encountered challenges associated with the coronavirus pandemic, much like other businesses.
“Fortunately for our customers, when we saw the materials shortage coming, we ordered an oversupply in advance,” he said. “But we also did not expect the pandemic to last so long, so we’ve seen a shortage of materials. We have also seen more contract negotiation due to the extreme volatility of roofing material prices.”
Philanthropy
Hansen said Clark Roofing is committed to giving back to the community.
“Central Texas has been good to my wife, Mandi, and me as well as each of our families,” he said. “Now with our three sons growing up here, giving back to the community is important to us.
“The Clark Roofing team feels the same. Before our three sons were born, my wife volunteered at Fuzzy Friends Rescue, and of course, the Clark Roofing team very much enjoys the Barkin’ Ball. We also believe in the mission of CASA of McLennan County and support them financially.”
At the end of 2021 the company helped support the Mission Waco Christmas Toy Store, which enables struggling families to purchase toys for their children at a discounted price.
“We bought five of everything that had not been purchased on the Mission Waco Amazon wish list,” Hansen recalled. “The Clark Roofing team and I packed the Amazon boxes in our trailer and delivered them to the church where the toy store was located.
“That was a lot of fun for us, especially on Christmas morning thinking of kids who received some of Mission Waco’s toys.” ￼
Clark Roofing
221 Cotton Drive
254-374-4477
Mon-Fri, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.