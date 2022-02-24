Clark Roofing focuses on the details

“In roofing, there’s never a dull moment because there is a lot of production,” he said. “For some jobs, we can finish in one day, unlike construction, which can take six months to a year. Roofing is fast and furious, and it makes customers happy. You go from bad to good and old to new.”

Philosophy

Hansen said a particular quotation comes to mind about this approach to running Clark Roofing.

“I think of the quote, ‘The whole is more than the sum of its parts.’ My goal is for the team to feel like Clark Roofing is as much theirs as it is mine. We work equally and collectively to be successful.

“My role in the company is to provide efficiencies, such as tools that get the job done with perfection, technologies that enhance productivity, ongoing training so we’re not only knowledgeable, but also ahead of the curve, and an investment in our brand that drives public awareness.”

Clark Roofing does residential and commercial projects and Hansen is proud of the work they do.

On the residential side, a project in Castle Heights is one that stands out in his mind.