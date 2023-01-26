Clifton native works to promote her hometown

Angela Smith is a woman to watch.

Freely admitting she is a people pleaser by nature, she also admits, “I’m personally challenged when I can’t make everybody happy. It’s just not always possible. That fact drives me to do everything I can to make positive changes that advance the community as a whole, so everyone experiences the benefit.”

Smith’s positive changes are seen every day because she wears a number of hats for the city of Clifton, most notably in her role as the community development/Main Street director. In this job she leads a preservation-based economic development program while working with volunteers and serving as an adviser to city leaders.

This in turn allows her to do activities that cultivate respect for the local history and preservation in Clifton and Bosque County.

Smith has been in the position for a little over four years.

“Clifton’s program has positively impacted the area with dynamic improvements that range from design projects to decorative lamp posts to the preservation of historic fair buildings in the Legacy Park Historic District, and public gardens,” Smith said. “We have several large rehabilitation projects currently underway, too, and it’s been delightful being a part of these incredible transformations.”

As the city’s community development director, Smith said she has the chance to work frequently with the city administrator to assess community needs and research possible solutions.

“Since I spend considerable time with business and property owners and other organization leaders in the area, I’m able to encourage dialogue and participation that provide the information city leaders need to determine what our citizens deem as needs and priorities,” Smith said.

She also does research, grant writing and coordination, while studying various aspects of city planning and governance.

“Our team at the city of Clifton works closely to support a cohesive approach to providing for our community’s needs,” she said. “My role as historic preservation officer keeps me closely tied to property owners in our Downtown Commercial Historic District, local historians, and with preservationists around the state to maintain a district that is physically charming and vibrant as the heart of our commercial and cultural activity.”

Before joining Clifton in her current job, she was already familiar with what the city had to offer because she was the office manager for the Clifton Chamber of Commerce. In that role she was working routinely with the former Clifton Main Street director so when the job came open, she was encouraged to apply.

Her other hats include city historic preservation officer and coordinator of the city’s Film Friendly Texas program.

“I love history and the stories of lives and cultures, which led me long ago into the preservation world — rehabilitating old houses, restoring furniture, and reading and writing about history and cultures,” Smith said.

She also works with district stakeholders and colleagues in the preservation community to protect local cultural sites and interests while helping to ensure the area’s special places and elements remain active and accessible for years to come.

Since 2020 she has served as vice chair of the Bosque Film Society supporting the fine arts culture in Clifton and encouraging growth in the local entertainment industry.

Her other hats are serving on the solid waste advisory committee with the Heart of Texas Council of Governments where she reviews grant applications for waste disposal projects in the region. She also is on the Bosque County AgriLife Extension Service leadership advisory board, and she served in 2021 on the Bosque County Community Planning Team to develop its most recent community plan.

“I really love my hometown — the place, the people, the spirit here,” Smith explains.

She has a passion to serve, making what she says, “even the most tedious and challenging aspects of the job worthwhile and truly a blessing.”

A native of Clifton, Smith’s family is sixth-generation. She graduated from Clifton High School, moved away for college to attend the University of North Texas in Denton where she earned a bachelor’s degree in communication and public address and remained away from Clifton for about 20 years before returning home when her children were approaching their teens.

A stay-at-home mom and home-school teacher, when she returned to Clifton in 2003, she worked with Clifton’s medical clinic and hospital system for 10 years, most of the time as the patient account representative. Her need to express her creativity led her to the Clifton Chamber of Commerce.

Her hobbies in her spare time include cooking, gardening, reading, writing and spending time with family and friends.

She describes herself a “quite a homebody away from the job,” but downtown is her people place where she spends time photographing the art installations, preservation projects, and people enjoying the community.

As a film buff she frequents the Cliftex Theatre, which was restored in 2008 and offers everything from silent movies to the latest releases.

Her advice for someone who has never been to Clifton is that “it is one of the prettiest places in the world. It’s a pastoral oasis with small-town hospitality, and it’s also an enriching escape.”

There is also the joy she garners when sharing with people from outside the community about how unique and beautiful Clifton is and the people who live there.

“I love learning new things and finding ways to apply that understanding to help make the world a better place,” Smith said. ￼