contents page 4

ABOUT THE COVER: The family room in Nikki and David Oates’ Riverside home has a rustic feel with the large beams in the vaulted ceiling for this month’s Dwelling-focused issue. The image at the bottom presents the four co-chairs for this month’s Cattle Baron’s Ball: (from left) Jim and Cindy Holmes, Debby Burleson and Thomas Smith. Cover photos by Rod Aydelotte. Cover design by Matt Arroyo.
features
16 VINTAGE CHARM CARRIES THROUGH FAMILY’S HOME
By Ken Sury
34 HOT FAIR & RODEO BACK WITH FULL SCHEDULE
By Vicky Kendig
40 CATTLE BARON’S BALL RETURNS TO THE RANCH
By Rita Cook
44 ‘BLIND SIDE’ ATHLETE TO SPEAK AT RISE UP! EVENT
By Larry Breen
dining
50 MISSHAPEN PEARS STILL MAKE TASTEFUL MEALS, MORE
By Karyn Miller Brooks
54 ROUTE 77 FOOD PARK & BAR AN OASIS ALONG LA SALLE
By Ken Sury
columns
8 AROUND TOWN