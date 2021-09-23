contents page 4

ABOUT THE COVER: The family room in Nikki and David Oates’ Riverside home has a rustic feel with the large beams in the vaulted ceiling for this month’s Dwelling-focused issue. The image at the bottom presents the four co-chairs for this month’s Cattle Baron’s Ball: (from left) Jim and Cindy Holmes, Debby Burleson and Thomas Smith. Cover photos by Rod Aydelotte. Cover design by Matt Arroyo.