contents page 4

ABOUT THE COVER: The family room in Nikki and David Oates’ Riverside home has a rustic feel with the large beams in the vaulted ceiling for this month’s Dwelling-focused issue. The image at the bottom presents the four co-chairs for this month’s Cattle Baron’s Ball: (from left) Jim and Cindy Holmes, Debby Burleson and Thomas Smith. Cover photos by Rod Aydelotte. Cover design by Matt Arroyo.

features

16 VINTAGE CHARM CARRIES THROUGH FAMILY’S HOME

By Ken Sury

34 HOT FAIR & RODEO BACK WITH FULL SCHEDULE

By Vicky Kendig

40 CATTLE BARON’S BALL RETURNS TO THE RANCH

By Rita Cook

44 ‘BLIND SIDE’ ATHLETE TO SPEAK AT RISE UP! EVENT

By Larry Breen

dining

50 MISSHAPEN PEARS STILL MAKE TASTEFUL MEALS, MORE

By Karyn Miller Brooks

54 ROUTE 77 FOOD PARK & BAR AN OASIS ALONG LA SALLE

By Ken Sury

columns

8 AROUND TOWN

By Julie Campbell-Carlson

48 MIND MATTERS

By Dr. Julia Becker

62 GRAPE EXPECTATIONS

By Lorrie Dicorte

64 GARDEN

By Melody Fitzgerald

66 GOOD READS

By Waco-McLennan County Library staff

72 HEARTBREAK, TEXAS

By David Mosley

74 TEXAS HISTORY MINUTE

By Ken Bridges

