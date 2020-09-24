 Skip to main content
ABOUT THE COVER: Renovations can provide an upgrade to an existing room or even a total makeover such as this kitchen redone by R&R Remodeling and Construction. This Dwelling-themed issue looks at renovation efforts and sprucing up the home and landscape. Photo provided by R&R Remodeling and Construction. Cover design by Matt Arroyo.

features

16 RENOVATIONS KEEP HOMES LOOKING BETTER

By Ken Sury

26 ADD POPS OF COLOR INSIDE AND OUTSIDE

By Ken Sury

32 HOT FAIR & RODEO MAKES ADJUSTMENTS

By Natalie Underwood

dining

44 ROUX MAKES CREOLE, CAJUN DISHES BETTER

By Karyn Miller Brooks

48 THE GRAPE ADDS FLAVOR TO THE AMBIENCE

By Lesly Rascoe

columns

8 AROUND TOWN

By Julie Campbell-Carlson

40 MIND MATTERS

By Dr. Julia Becker

42 TEXAS HISTORY MINUTE

By Ken Bridges

56 GRAPE EXPECTATIONS

By Lorrie Dicorte

58 GARDEN

By Melody Fitzgerald

60 GOOD READS

By Barbara Frank

64 HEARTBREAK, TEXAS

By David Mosley

