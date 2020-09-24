ABOUT THE COVER: Renovations can provide an upgrade to an existing room or even a total makeover such as this kitchen redone by R&R Remodeling and Construction. This Dwelling-themed issue looks at renovation efforts and sprucing up the home and landscape. Photo provided by R&R Remodeling and Construction. Cover design by Matt Arroyo.
features
16 RENOVATIONS KEEP HOMES LOOKING BETTER
By Ken Sury
26 ADD POPS OF COLOR INSIDE AND OUTSIDE
By Ken Sury
32 HOT FAIR & RODEO MAKES ADJUSTMENTS
By Natalie Underwood
dining
44 ROUX MAKES CREOLE, CAJUN DISHES BETTER
By Karyn Miller Brooks
48 THE GRAPE ADDS FLAVOR TO THE AMBIENCE
By Lesly Rascoe
columns
8 AROUND TOWN
By Julie Campbell-Carlson
40 MIND MATTERS
By Dr. Julia Becker
42 TEXAS HISTORY MINUTE
By Ken Bridges
56 GRAPE EXPECTATIONS
By Lorrie Dicorte
58 GARDEN
By Melody Fitzgerald
60 GOOD READS
By Barbara Frank
64 HEARTBREAK, TEXAS
By David Mosley
