Former Braniff Airlines flight attendant Carol South transitioned from meeting passengers’ needs in the skies to caring for pets in their homes.

For 19 years now she has provided in-home pet sitting in the Waco area with her business, Almost Anything.

Her husband, Trey, joined her after his retirement in 2014 and now the Waco natives, who have known each other from first grade through high school graduation, operate the business out of their Chimney Hill residence.

After graduation they went their separate ways, but met again at their 20-year high school reunion and married six months later.

That was 36 years ago.

It is no wonder they work so well together, often sharing moments pet sitting and more.

It’s a team that not only offers the certainty that a client’s pets will be taken care of when traveling, but they can also offer help if Fido or Fluffy need a little more TLC than the owner is able to offer.

Almost Anything In-Home Pet Sitting offers additional services, including taking pets to the vet or groomers, administering medical shots or pills, and retrieving mail and newspapers. If the client is traveling, they can place dropped-off packages inside the home, turn lights off and on, open and close drapes, water plants, turn the television or radio off and on, and even handle home emergencies.

Carol has twice walked into homes only to discover they were burglarized. She called the homeowner and police. Another time she checked on a home and found water filling the floors.

The water line to an icemaker ruptured, covering the wood floors with water. Carol contacted neighbors who helped her shut off the water outside, pulled out soaked rugs to dry, and removed the standing water.

The wood floors had to be replaced, but the flow of water was stopped before it reached carpeting farther into the house.

“It was just lucky I thought to check on the house when I did,” she says.

Unusual

Carol and Trey agree the weirdest pet-sitting experience they had was taking care of a pet alligator.

“Turns out the girl had a quarter-acre stock pond with a cyclone fence around it,” Trey says. “All Carol had to do was go up to the fence and toss a whole cleaned chicken over the fence and run.”

Carol says the business came about organically.

“I love animals; it is a service business and working with animals is self-serving,” Carol says. “The opportunity to interact with the animals and knowing that they are safe, well and happy under my care is important. I have met some of the most interesting people and can always see how much they love their pets.”

While Trey and Carol have cared for a large number of cats and dogs, they have also taken care of hamsters, guinea pigs, snakes, and one time they were even asked to take care of exotic seahorses.

At the moment, Carol says she is taking care of a client who has “a rather large bearded dragon.”

Beginnings

Trey explains that the business at first did not necessarily include animals. Carol began her company after leaving Braniff by picking up medication and shopping for seniors.

“Thus, the name Almost Anything” Trey says, “But in time, it evolved into mostly animals.”

“Carol and I both have a deep love for animals,” Trey explains. “The first thing I ever wanted to be for many years growing up was a vet. I ended up getting a master’s degree in art and was an artist for 30 years.”

Before retirement he was an art instructor at McLennan Community College for 10 years and an art teacher for Waco ISD for another 12 years.

Over the years Almost Anything In-Home Pet Sitting has accumulated hundreds of clients.

And now since retiring, Trey says the company has been able to double the amount of business and the number of animals.

During the heavy traveling stretch of Thanksgiving and Christmas, they sometimes have as many as 30 clients in a day. They divide up the visits in order to make it work.

The Almost Anything In-Home Pet Sitting service area covers a good chunk of the Greater Waco area, approximately from the Gholson Road area (FM 933) to the southwest corner of Hewitt to Twin Rivers and Badger Ranch (nearly to McGregor) to Bellmead.

Trey and Carol have two cats and one dog of their own, but they have had as many as five cats and three dogs at one time.

“I think it’s safe to say the thing we both enjoy the most about the job is the interaction with all the animals,” Trey says. “They all just want love and reassurance until their owners return. That’s part of the beauty of in-home pet sitting. Although the animals miss their owners, at least they are in the safety of their own home and familiar surroundings.”

Long Time

Some of the Almost Anything In-Home Pet Sitting clients have been using the company for as many as 15 years.

Trey adds that long connection can “also illustrate a sad aspect to pet sitting. Some of our clients we had have had so long they get a new puppy and 15 years later you see them have to relinquish it with its passing. Pets are like family, and it hurts to lose a family member. You come to know the pet like one of your own.”

Carol says she appreciates knowing the pets throughout their lifetimes.

“I am excited when I start with babies and have finished when they cross the Rainbow Bridge,” she says.

Overall, Trey and Carol’s love of animals feeds their soul while their clients can be assured that their pets are in good hands.

“Animals talk; all you have to do is listen,” Carol says. ￼

Almost Anything

254-717-1472