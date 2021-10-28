Creativity, crafting can bring families together

The benefits of family quality time, which include positive impacts on mental health, reduced stress, promoting adaptability and more, are well understood. But the importance of creativity in families is less common knowledge.
According to a recent online study conducted by Ipsos, adults who participate in creative activities are more likely to describe themselves as optimistic, happy, passionate and joyful.
But though art and creativity are vital for child development — helping develop fine and gross motor skills, problem-solving abilities and even improving emotional wellness, according to education experts — they’re not always a focus in schools.
According to the Ipsos study, seven in 10 parents feel as though standardized test scores are prioritized more than creative thinking in school.
In a world where families juggle work, school and other responsibilities, it’s important to find ways to unwind and to create joyful moments that get children and adults off the couch, away from screens and developing habits of lifelong learning. The Ipsos study found that 75% of parents want their children to have more opportunities to be creative than they did when they were young.
The good news is families can get creative at home by seeking out opportunities for cross-generational learning. Grandparents can pass down their hobbies and crafts. Parents can teach children the traditions that make up their heritage. Whether it’s knitting, crocheting, cooking or woodworking, such hobbies are often specific to a family’s culture and are precious to keep in practice.
If this is not an option, no worries. Online services can help your family get creative. For example, Craftsy, the premier digital destination for creatives, is revolutionizing the way people tap into their potential and engage with lifestyle passions.
The site can guide and encourage your family to create meaningful, creative experiences together, allowing you to set up ongoing craft projects to do with your kids, such as decorating cupcakes, sewing a cozy pillow or learning to draw something new.
Even families and friends who live apart can spark creativity and learn together from the comfort of their homes. To learn more or get started, visit craftsy.com.
Lifelong learning is a powerful form of personal development, helping individuals tap into their human nature of wanting to grow and explore, and when families find new hobbies and develop new skills together, they can collectively reap the benefits of creativity.
Story provided by StatePoint Media.