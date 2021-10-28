Creativity, crafting can bring families together

The benefits of family quality time, which include positive impacts on mental health, reduced stress, promoting adaptability and more, are well understood. But the importance of creativity in families is less common knowledge.

According to a recent online study conducted by Ipsos, adults who participate in creative activities are more likely to describe themselves as optimistic, happy, passionate and joyful.

But though art and creativity are vital for child development — helping develop fine and gross motor skills, problem-solving abilities and even improving emotional wellness, according to education experts — they’re not always a focus in schools.

According to the Ipsos study, seven in 10 parents feel as though standardized test scores are prioritized more than creative thinking in school.

In a world where families juggle work, school and other responsibilities, it’s important to find ways to unwind and to create joyful moments that get children and adults off the couch, away from screens and developing habits of lifelong learning. The Ipsos study found that 75% of parents want their children to have more opportunities to be creative than they did when they were young.