Creature comforts: Doggy day cares gaining popularity

If you log onto the website or Facebook page of many Waco-area dog care businesses, you’ll see a large variety of canine breeds doing more than just lying in their kennels all day waiting for owners to pick them up.

They run and jump in large enclosed yards, splash together in pools, play on water slides and other playground equipment, chase bubbles and even bob for apples. You’ll often see them pair up with their chosen buddies and stick together all day.

And in the evening, you can see some of them watching doggie TV in their individual “suites” as they settle in for the night. But perhaps the most unusual activity is when books are read to the pooches to help them relax.

This is doggy day care, a booming phenomenon sweeping the area and that in some ways resembles child day care or a “Y” day camp.

Best Fido Friends

Justin Barron, co-owner with wife Breze of Best Fido Friends, 8501 Mars Drive, said that many of the activities at their doggy day care are meant “to send the dogs home tired.” For pet parents who work long hours, a played-out animal allows the owners themselves to get a good night’s sleep.