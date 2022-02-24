Cupp's Drive Inn has old-time appeal

Freddie Sr. died in 2014 and Betty passed three months later.

Since taking over, the new co-owners have added free Wi-Fi and five outdoor tables to supplement the indoor booth and stool seating for 24. They retained the unique shiplap ceiling and flat-top grill so that diners can watch their food being prepared, always fresh.

“The food is another reason people love to come here. They often say they can find a good burger or fries around town but not both as they do here, and being a small place, we know people by name and often know what they want to order,” Johnson says.

“Add to that the fact that many of their parents and grandparents ate here over the years, we’ve watched their families grow up, and they continue to come here, saying it’s like walking back in time, almost the way it was in 1947 when Charlie Cupp bought it.”

Popular Spot

Besides serving famous singers and former Congressman Chet Edwards, who once filmed a commercial here, Cupp’s caters mainly to freeway drop-ins, the neighborhood crowd and Baylor students, coaches and faculty in general.