Cupp's Drive Inn has old-time appeal

You’d think a campus café like Cupp’s Drive Inn that’s been around nearly 90 years and served Elvis Presley and Willie Nelson would be a little more well known.
“I still remember about six years ago, a man called wanting to know if we had big screens, and I told him no, but that Vitek’s did down the street,” co-owner Freddie Johnson says with a smile. “Then he asked about movie screens like in Ennis, and I told him, ‘No, this is a restaurant. We sell hamburgers!’ He was shocked it was called a drive-in without a theater.”
Yes, thanks to local media and Texas magazines, Cupp’s is famous for about every burger you can imagine, from the $3.75 junior and $4.99 plain ones to chili-covered with or without cheese, cheeseburgers with or without bacon, double-meat or chili dogs and corn dogs. Baskets range from $8.99 (plain) to the 4x4 for $15.99 with small fries and a drink (tea, lemonade or the usual sodas).
Burger “upgrades” include large fries and battered onion rings, bacon, an egg, jalapenos and pepper jack cheese and Texas toast with potato chips and Fritos. Homemade Idaho large fries or onion rings as sides cost $4.99. Other entrée headliners are lunch plates of chicken-fried steak, hamburger steak or steak fingers for $11.99 with fries, side salad, toast and gravy.
There also are chicken-fried and grilled steak sandwiches along with club, grilled chicken, ham and cheese, grilled cheese, sausage or BLT.
Maybe you’d rather enjoy a combo sandwich of sausage, egg and cheese ($6.49) or plain bacon and egg or the hand-battered steak fingers lunch plate for $11.99, maybe with chicken nuggets for the kids ($3.99) and a chef or chicken salad at $6.99 for the health-conscious diner (all prices subject to change).
Feel free to slather on Cupp’s brand habanero hot sauce or buy a red, purple or royal blue Cupp’s T-shirt for $15.
University High grad Johnson has plenty of help dishing everything up from his co-owner sister, Sherry Caughenbaugh (also a UHS alum) and her son Randall, Freddie’s children Ashley, Alex, Stephanie and Lucian, wife Milissa, his older brother and sister, Ronnie and Judy Crow, and other family members like aunt Janice Unger, who recently returned to pitch in.
“In a place like this, it helps periodically to bring in as many as we can to work game days, especially Baylor Homecoming,” Johnson says, “so we call our cousins and aunts to keep it going. It’s so small, we constantly bump into each other, but usually know how to avoid one another.”
Except maybe that one time.
“Once when we were working near each other, we turned suddenly, and Freddie knocked me onto the Coke box behind the counter accidentally,” Caughenbaugh remembers. “We both laughed about it, but he really knocked the breath out of me, being a former football player for coach LeRoy Coleman.”
Other mishaps include her dropping a jalapeno jar, spraying juice all over a customer, while another patron’s white shirt got covered in soda from an errant Big Red can by the fridge.
Old-Style Look
Ah, the café’s counter with its eight stools reminiscent of the old diners, virtually unchanged since the building’s opening in 1929 and complete with the original carhop awnings outside, albeit only for shaded parking since modern slanted car windows aren’t built for the old-style trays.
Original owner Charlie Cupp bought the burger business in 1947 (noted on the outdoor sign) and passed it along to longtime waitress Flo Owen in the 1970s. Owen in turn approached Johnson and Caughenbaugh’s mother, Betty Johnson, about taking over the establishment in 1988, and she hesitantly agreed after talking it over with her husband, Freddie Sr., managing it until her sudden retirement in 2010.
“I was driving Mom home after the afternoon lunch run, and she just said, ‘I’m done,’” Caughenbaugh remembers. “I said, ‘What are you talking about?’ She answered she was tired and couldn’t do this anymore, and that was it.”
Freddie Sr. died in 2014 and Betty passed three months later.
Since taking over, the new co-owners have added free Wi-Fi and five outdoor tables to supplement the indoor booth and stool seating for 24. They retained the unique shiplap ceiling and flat-top grill so that diners can watch their food being prepared, always fresh.
“The food is another reason people love to come here. They often say they can find a good burger or fries around town but not both as they do here, and being a small place, we know people by name and often know what they want to order,” Johnson says.
“Add to that the fact that many of their parents and grandparents ate here over the years, we’ve watched their families grow up, and they continue to come here, saying it’s like walking back in time, almost the way it was in 1947 when Charlie Cupp bought it.”
Popular Spot
Besides serving famous singers and former Congressman Chet Edwards, who once filmed a commercial here, Cupp’s caters mainly to freeway drop-ins, the neighborhood crowd and Baylor students, coaches and faculty in general.
“The university has been very supportive as have firefighters, police and the other city workers,” Johnson adds. “Most work regular hours and love our food and atmosphere, partly because we cook right in front of them, but Sherry and I have nowhere to go with customers only 4 feet from the action. We don’t always get along when summer comes and the kitchen area gets hot!”
Work on South 15th Street in the 1990s cooled things down and almost knocked the café out of business because it left no parking at Cupp’s for months. The more recent interstate construction curtailed business, and the pandemic further compounded the woes by dictating no inside dining for months.
Cupp’s carried on with curbside service. It also had to discontinue the 8:30 to 11 a.m. breakfast in January due to a staff shortage. But they plan to bring it back soon.
Fortunately, most customers were very responsive during this time, including longtime fan Clyde Jones.
“Every time I went to visit my grandpa in his later years, he wanted to go to Cupp’s before visiting his wife’s grave,” he remembers. “I liked the cozy atmosphere, not fancy, but a landmark, a memorable place where Mr. Cupp used to sit behind the counter to check you out after a great meal cooked by Miss Kelly.”
After closing at 3, the workers clean up, prep for the next morning, then each head home to relax on their recliners before doing it all again the next day.
Johnson and Caughenbaugh plan to close in July as they do almost every year for a week’s vacation, probably to one of their favorite spots, Galveston or Corpus Christi; then it’s back to prepare for another busy year with students arriving for fall classes, Bear football and its longtime customers.
Any changes on the horizon? Not really, with what worked in the late 1920s still working today. Don’t expect a TV anytime soon like the fancy restaurants because as Caughenbaugh puts it, her brother would be distracted watching games along with the customers, and the co-owners need to make room for the next diners.
And there won’t be any big-screen theater, ever.￼
Cupp’s Drive Inn
1424 Speight Ave.
254-753-9364
Mon-Sat, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
(Breakfast hours will resume soon)