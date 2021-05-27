Curtain rises again for Stars Over Texas Jamboree show

It’s been more than a year since the pandemic turned the stage dark for the Stars Over Texas Jamboree, but the musical variety show returns this month with a new night and a new place to perform.

After nine and a half years of performances at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, the jamboree shifts downtown to the Waco Hippodrome.

Partners Johnnie Bradshaw, Jim Guest, Terry Roller and Ralph Sparks also moved the date of the show to the second Thursday of each month to avoid some of the scheduling adjustments they occasionally had to make because of first Thursday conflicts.

Because of the pandemic, the show has not gone on since March 2020, which was the 115th consecutive monthly show of the jamboree; that’s nine and a half years.

The partners are excited about getting back on stage and performing music.

It returns at 7 p.m. June 10 with the fan favorite “Golden Oldies” edition. The pre-show begins at 6:45 p.m.

The partners are hoping the move to the Hippodrome enables the Branson-like show to expand its audience, including appealing to the tourists who visit downtown. Parking won’t be as easy as the big lot at Lee Lockwood, but there will be ample places to park around the Hippodrome, Bradshaw said.