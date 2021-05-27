Curtain rises again for Stars Over Texas show

It’s been more than a year since the pandemic turned the stage dark for the Stars Over Texas Jamboree, but the musical variety show returns this month with a new night and a new place to perform.
After nine and a half years of performances at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, the jamboree shifts downtown to the Waco Hippodrome.
Partners Johnnie Bradshaw, Jim Guest, Terry Roller and Ralph Sparks also moved the date of the show to the second Thursday of each month to avoid some of the scheduling adjustments they occasionally had to make because of first Thursday conflicts.
Because of the pandemic, the show has not gone on since March 2020, which was the 115th consecutive monthly show of the jamboree; that’s nine and a half years.
The partners are excited about getting back on stage and performing music.
It returns at 7 p.m. June 10 with the fan favorite “Golden Oldies” edition. The pre-show begins at 6:45 p.m.
The partners are hoping the move to the Hippodrome enables the Branson-like show to expand its audience, including appealing to the tourists who visit downtown. Parking won’t be as easy as the big lot at Lee Lockwood, but there will be ample places to park around the Hippodrome, Bradshaw said.
More than anything, the partners say they are thrilled to take the stage again.
When asked what they did during the pandemic downtime, Roller gestured by twiddling his thumbs.
Bradshaw replied, “I got pretty well organized.”
When the pandemic first shut down all entertainment, Sparks said he was thinking it would last “three months, six months. From the beginning Terry said it would be at least a year. But even the further it went, we always wanted to get back to doing (the show).”
Bradshaw said performing the shows for more than nine years must mean they are doing something right.
“I would call it successful,” the longtime Central Texas musician said. “We made the audiences feel like it was a reunion every month.”
Talented Performers
Bradshaw added that Stars Over Texas allowed the audience to realize the quality of talent in the area. The show had an up-and-coming Holly Tucker before her appearance on “The Voice,” as well as talented performers such as Classie Ballou, Glenda Cheek, Megan Brucker, Danielle Reed, Bridgett Huffhines, Bruce Carbonara, Royce Montgomery and Ken Elliott (as Elvis), to name a few.
Guest, who toured with Reba McEntire in her early days, said the Stars Over Texas shows are top quality.
“The performances are equal to anything I’ve done at Branson,” said Guest, who performed there for four years before returning to Central Texas.
Other themed shows throughout a usual year include the “Legends of Country” as well as gospel music, and patriotic and holiday songs.
The first performance of the musical showcase was Sept. 2, 2010, with Bradshaw, Guest, Roller and then-partner Andy Thomas. Sparks, music minister at Crossroads Baptist Church, came on board after Thomas retired in 2016.
Band members consist of Colt Ferda on drums, Bill Barr on bass, Sparks on keyboards and Guest on lead guitar and fiddle. Many shows have J.R. Sanchez on trumpet and Marc Nichelson on saxophone.
“The guys we have are hand-picked,” Guest said. “They can play anything.”
Guest said Stars Over Texas will continue to be a special musical showcase.
“The jamboree is something you’re not going to duplicate anywhere else in Waco,” he said.
Fresh Faces
While the shows regularly draw an older crowd, the partners are looking to draw all ages to their performances.
“Kids have specific things they like, but their tastes broaden over the years, like enjoying Sinatra,” said Roller, a retired Baylor graphics professor who is a vocalist with the show.
Sparks added: “The oldies draw everybody. Even my 19-year-old granddaughter loves Elvis.”
Bradshaw said they are continually looking to expand.
“We’re always looking for new talent,” he said, adding that they have auditions open. Those interested can contact them through the Stars Over Texas Facebook page.
Bradshaw said he is appreciative of the various sponsors over the years that helped with expenses for putting on the shows.
The jamboree will continue to be a family-oriented show, Bradshaw said, but the move to the Hippodrome will allow the sale of adult beverages, soft drinks and snacks. There will still be no smoking.
Bradshaw said the shows will follow CDC and government mandates and Hippodrome policies for masking and social distancing. Should another shutdown occur, shows will be rescheduled as soon as possible.
“We’re appreciative of (Hippodrome owners) Casey and Cody Turner and Aaron Konzelman (marketing and communications director) for being open to bringing our show there,” he said.
Another change from before is that tickets will sold online through the Hippodrome’s website. Prices will vary by location.
Bradshaw said the audiences get their money’s worth.
“You’re going to be entertained,” Bradshaw said. “And you get your entertainment value.” ￼