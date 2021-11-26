DAR chapter made care of Indian Spring a priority

Most people who stroll through Waco’s Indian Spring Park or attend events there just enjoy the beautiful setting and probably do not think about its history. They would undoubtedly be shocked to learn it was because of a few feisty women 120 years ago who vowed to save the old spring — the site and namesake of the park — that it got its start.

Those persistent women who got the project rolling were no shrinking violets. They were the 14 charter members of Waco’s Henry Downs Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, and they were eager to work for a cause they believed in — saving a historic site.

The chapter, which is still going strong today with 148 members, had obtained its charter from the national DAR organization on Dec. 5, 1901, and held its inaugural meeting in February 1902.

The regent’s first bold recommendation was to save what was called the old Waco Spring. However, it would be a few years before the women could overcome several hurdles and the actual work could begin.