Deerwood focuses on quality care for women

Listening to a recent upbeat conversation between local Drs. Lacy Coker Kessler and Hayley Voige, you’d think they’ve been lifelong friends, but that’s not the case.

With an age difference of about six years, they attended different schools and had different interests. Little did they know when growing up on the idyllic, tree-lined Waco’s Deerwood Drive, they’d one day be OB-GYN partners.

Today they care for all women of all ages in Waco and beyond, making a difference in the lives of patients and their families.

Kessler always knew she wanted to go into some type of medicine. In summers, she loved working for her late grandfather, Waco’s beloved allergist and immunologist, Dr. Richard Fadal.

“After graduating medical school and completing my OB-GYN residency, I knew I’d found my true love of both caring for women and getting to do surgery,” Kessler said.

She returned to Waco in 2012 to open her own private practice. The current office location is the third time the office has expanded and moved within the same business complex on Wycon Drive.

Voige always loved biology, and in high school she participated in a program that allowed shadowing of a local doctor, where she observed an awe-inspiring Cesarean delivery and had found her medical calling.

Although she had studied art history in college, she explained, “I decided to pursue medicine, because I found it’s really an art in and of itself about people, processes and creativity.”

After graduating medical school, she returned to Waco to practice women’s health at Waco Family Medicine. In 2018, Voige joined Kessler and Deerwood Women’s Health & Wellness was born.

Day to Day

Both doctors appreciate the variety they see and experience in practicing OB-GYN.

“No two days are the same,” Voige said, “One day I might see all GYN patients, the next day I might see only pregnant ladies.”

Their patients have ranged in age from 4 to 99 years old.

“One of the best things we do is to help build families,” Kessler said. “We get to be involved in such a happy time of life.”

Admittedly, she noted there are certainly difficult and sad times in this specialty, but there’s also much joy.

Women experience many work-life balance challenges, but the issue is magnified when you’re an OB-GYN. Missing kids’ athletic events, recitals and school meetings are part of the challenges, as babies come into the world when their ready.

Other patient emergencies can occur, so Voige said, “We have to be fully present and engaged when we are with our families.”

Sometimes kids will say the darndest things, and it’s especially true when there’s a parent who happens to deliver babies.

Kessler remembered when she was on call one day and had to ditch the school carpool line to race inside, pick up her kids, and get to the hospital quickly for a patient emergency.

“I don’t know what they told her over the speaker system, but the oldest came running down the stairs, so excited as she thought she was going to help deliver a baby!” she said.

Needless to say, her daughter was disappointed to learn she’d be at the nurse’s desk, instead of assisting in surgery.

“My kids don’t think I really have patients,” Voige said with a laugh. “They just think I help get the baby out, and that’s it.”

These doctor moms turn out to be real rock stars to their kids when they run into patients and their babies in H-E-B, or mom delivers their teacher’s baby or a friends’ little sibling.

Woman to Woman

Just the thought of going to see any doctor makes some people cringe, and there can even be more hesitancy when you’re talking about such a personal area of the body.

In unison, the doctors said, “We are women caring for women, and we get it. We don’t like going to the doctor, either.”

Deerwood strives to make each visit as comfortable and easy as possible, they said. Both doctors are ready to set the record straight and assure women this is not your mother or grandmother’s female care of yesteryear.

“Women have heard such horror stories from relatives or whomever,” Kessler said.

“Just come see us, visit with us, and get to know us.” Voige added, “There are different instruments for different body shapes and sizes, and you don’t have to even have a speculum exam every year.”

They both agreed that once the exam is complete, “99% of patients can’t believe it’s already over.” Voige said. “You don’t necessarily have to take your clothes off for us to help fix the problem.”

Nurse practitioner Kim Austin has been with Deerwood for six years, assisting with well-women visits, prenatal care, contraception counseling, surgical assistance and more.

Wellness and Beyond

Diseases such as cancer are much easier to treat if caught early, that’s why appointment screenings are so important, the doctors said.

The most important thing a person can do is keep those annual doctor visits, emphasized Kessler, Voige and Austin.

That way, physicians can keep a patient on track for yearly mammograms and remind them when or if a pap smear is due. Early detection saves lives. Kessler said.

“Patients tell me all the time they have no family history of breast cancer, but that doesn’t really matter … you can develop it at any time,” she said. Mammograms and pap smears can help detect early cancers, which can mean a more positive outcome, she added.

Sexual health is also another area of concern for many women.

“Libido is a big issue,” Voige said. “Patients don’t realize there are things to help with that.”

Sometimes women will avoid such sensitive topics out of fear or embarrassment.

“I ask questions about that area to open up the conversation,” Kessler said. Childbirth and aging can contribute to urine incontinence and many women believe it’s just part of aging and they have to live with it.

That’s not necessarily the case, Voige said.

“Women think they’re broken, and they’ll never get their life back again,” she said, but new technology and treatments greatly help women regain a sense of confidence and control in this area.

Mental health, unfortunately, can still be a taboo topic, they said. Anxiety and depression can cause a person to question themselves and their ability to parent effectively. Both doctors warned that too much social media scrolling can rouse depression and anxiety as it’s too easy to compare yourself to other so-called picture-perfect families.

No family is perfect, they cautioned, so don’t make yourself miserable playing the comparison game.

Several years ago, the practice began offering radio frequency treatments for urine incontinence. Women achieved great results, Kessler said, and patients started asking for help with aesthetic issues such as laser hair removal, hydra facials and more.

Deerwood also offers convenient onsite lab draws and ultrasounds. Early morning appointments are available, too.

Being healthy inside and out is key to a quality of life, the doctors said, and Deerwood offers steps along with ways to help women achieve both. ￼

Deerwood Women’s Health & Wellness

2420 Wycon Drive, Suite 403

254-420-0002

Mon, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tue-Thu, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fri, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.