Detecting gene mutation can help with cancer

As for what can be done in the future for those who want to determine if they might have this gene, Cooper says testing is imperative.

In regard to Cooper’s ongoing treatment Chakmakjian is keeping an eye on the progression of the cancer through testing to determine what will be done next.

“We determined about two-plus years ago that the cancer has metastasized to my spine,” Cooper said. “What I have learned is to take every day at a time. It helps to find a good support group.”

Getting Support

Cooper participates in a group with other prostate cancer patients in Austin and also points out he knows of no history of prostate cancer in his family.

“I have obviously learned that I have the BRCA2 mutation in the family,” he said, offering not only advice to other patients regarding having the testing done, but also that one should “find a doctor who you trust and will be honest with you; be sure to get your PSA tested early and often and educate yourself.”

Chakmakjian offered additional advice.