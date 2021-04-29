Doctor has personal touch at Waco Primary Care

Light-hearted

Don’t think for a minute Trippe is all work and no play. He owns pugs and brings three of them to work two or three days a week to his staff’s delight.

“The nurses take turns feeding them, and we have a place out back for them to play or in an upstairs room, but they get into things or fight on occasion,” Trippe says. “We can hear them downstairs, and Kendall tells me to check on them, so I have to excuse myself from a patient and separate them.”

At home, he used to enjoy watching medical shows, always giving away the conclusion of “Mystery Diagnosis” before his girls could figure it out, driving them crazy, according to Hannah.

Today, he’d rather watch westerns or Motor Trend Network to help him restore a 1973 Mercury Cougar convertible. Weekends or free evenings, he likes fishing for bass and catfish near Lake Granbury, attending A&M football games and playing tricks on co-workers and family, especially his youngest sister, Cindy Myers, a physical medicine rehab specialist who worked at Baylor Scott & White before moving to Salt Lake City.

“I’d mess with her at her hospital, asking what kind of a doctor she was when she was gone once and telling the admin clerk I was her boyfriend,” he says with a laugh.