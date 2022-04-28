Doctor studies liver disease with cutting-edge trials in Waco

Gastroenterologist and hepatologist Dr. Nadege T. Gunn helps lead research with innovative clinical trials in Waco focusing on non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.

Dr. Gunn is the medical director and president of Impact Research Institute, which has a reputation excellence for liver disease evaluation and connecting eligible patients to clinical trials.

“I am a gastroenterologist and hepatologist by training, but it is liver disease that fascinates me most,” Dr. Gunn said. “The liver is an incredible organ. It is the only solid organ that if it was cut in half, could grow back to full size in a matter of months.”

Her interest has also been piqued over the years in regard to the liver.

“Thirty percent of the world’s population and 70 percent of people living with diabetes have nonalcoholic fatty liver disease,” she said. “It is a silent illness that rarely shows any signs or symptoms. Unfortunately, if the liver is injured by fat cells over time, it can become severely scarred, a condition best known as cirrhosis.”

She says that once cirrhosis develops, many people go on to develop liver failure or liver cancer. She chose to study this condition clinically because “it is desperate for effective treatments. I want to help people identify it early so we can work towards getting them better before it is too late.”

Dr. Gunn is a graduate of the University of Florida College of Medicine. She joined the U.S. Air Force during medical school and her military training eventually brought her to Texas. She said she quickly grew to love the state.

“I was practicing in Austin for the past four years, but while there, I started to notice that a large number of my patients were coming from the 254 area code,” she said.

She asked them why they traveled so far to see her and they told her it was because of her opportunities to participate in clinical trials for fatty liver disease. These types of clinical trials were not available to those patients in their local area.

“I saw a need and I decided to relocate and meet the people where they were,” Dr. Gunn said.

She has been in Waco for almost a year now. Prior to Waco and her practice in Austin as a liver disease consultant and research investigator she was the site lead physician at the Liver Institute of Virginia in Newport News, Virginia.

Her husband, Vance Gunn, is the chief operations officer of the institute.

Clinical Trials

As for the clinical trials Gunn offers in Waco at Impact Research Institute, she said if a person qualifies for a clinical trial they can enroll for as little as one year and stay up to several years, depending on the study.

“Research patients are truly medical heroes that care selflessly about advancing medicine and the betterment of science,” Dr. Gunn added. “Although they are paid for their time and travel for participation, many do it because they hope to make a difference in the disease. I am so honored to take the journey with our clinical trial patients.”

Much of the work done for the clinical trials Dr. Gunn oversees are implemented with an ultrasound machine called a FibroScan.

The FibroScan is a recent technology that was approved around 2015 to measure liver fat and stiffness, she said. Dr. Gunn said it is like an ultrasound, but it uses the vibrations to measure the liver.

“It’s quick, painless, and results are available within seconds,” she said.

FibroScan is also used to detect liver issues such as fibrosis (scarring) and steatosis (fatty change) as well as early liver disease.

Good Results

Dr. Gunn also has some wonderful success stories to share.

“I have seen so many wonderful things,” she says. “One young man had cirrhosis, but once he enrolled into the trial his labs rapidly improved and his cirrhosis was reversed in a year’s time.”

Another story the doctor conveyed regarded a woman who was knowingly given placebos. She asked Dr. Gunn if she could continue in the trial because “being able to connect with the research staff regularly gave her the opportunity to learn more and understand,” Dr. Gunn said. “She felt heard and understood just by being a part of the trial.”

Then, there was a young man with a rare liver disease called Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis who felt so much better while on treatment that he begged for the study not to end.

“There are a lot to benefits from being a part of a trial and our patients validate that for us every day,” Dr. Gunn explained.

She wishes more people were aware of clinical trial opportunities. She said it would be even better if, for her trials, she was able to recruit a more diverse population to gather the highest quality data.

“I think COVID-19 research has really helped clinical trials gain the recognition it deserves,” Dr. Gunn said. “Look how many people came forward for vaccine trials so that their use could be approved for all today.”

Greater Education

Dr. Gunn said that the research industry is always trying to expand access to clinical trials and educate people further about the trials.

“You are not a guinea pig,” Dr. Gunn said. “Medications are rigorously studied before they enter the human body, and you are truly a world-class individual by offering your unique self as a participant.”

Dr. Gunn said some many benefits for the liver are possible with the clinical trials at Impact Research Institute.

“The liver is fascinating, and it practically heals itself when you remove whatever is harming it, like alcohol,” she said. “Clinical trials are an excellent way to link people to treatments that are not yet available universally to treat some liver-related diseases such as cirrhosis and fatty liver.”

Impact Research Institute also offers opportunities to participate in clinical studies relating to diabetes, hypertension, high cholesterol and obesity. ￼

Impact Research Institute

6600 Fish Pond Road, #103

254-294-4780

Mon-Fri, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Sat, appointment only