Don't ignore foot, ankle symptoms

Many people deal with foot and ankle concerns by simply ignoring them, hoping the problem goes away. However, certain symptoms could be a sign of a serious condition, warn experts.

“A foot and ankle surgeon has the right education and training to provide preventive care and early intervention, which remain essential, even in the age of COVID-19 when you may be avoiding in-person visits,” says Jeffrey D. Loveland, foot and ankle surgeon and Fellow member of the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons (ACFAS).

To help you determine when it’s time to consult a specialist, ACFAS is offering insights into symptoms that affect the foot or ankle and frequently are signs of serious medical conditions:

Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT): DVT is a condition in which a blood clot forms in a deep vein, most commonly in calves or thighs. Potentially very dangerous, DVT can lead to a pulmonary embolism. See a doctor if you experience swelling in the leg, pain in the calf or thigh, or warmth and redness of the leg.