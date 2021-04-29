Dr. Verner guides county through COVID-19 pandemic

Infectious disease specialist Dr. Farley Verner has The Beatles’ 1967 hit song “Hello, Goodbye” for his cellphone ringtone, which sort of fits as he and the rest of the world want to say goodbye to COVID-19.

It’s a good thing he enjoys the Fab Four’s music, because he’s heard that ringtone a lot these last 14 months as the health authority for Waco-McLennan County.

Verner grew up in Houston and joked he did not have the typical lifelong dream of becoming a doctor. Excelling in math and science, he originally planned to become an engineer, but after two years of that curriculum, he decided that wasn’t the right career choice for him. He wanted to meet different kinds of people and help them, so he decided on being a doctor.

At the time, he was thinking of family medicine as a specialty. “I wanted to be a Marcus Welby,” said Verner of the 1970s TV doctor.

After graduating from the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston, he completed an internal medicine residency training at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston and subsequently finished an infectious disease fellowship in 1985. That year he moved to Waco and joined Dr. Scott Lea in forming Waco Infectious Disease Associates. The 1980s HIV crisis was the first pandemic Verner encountered.