D's Mediterranean always fresh, healthy

“I was impressed by his warm heart, Christian spirit and work ethic,” Diane remembers. “He has always been very dedicated, even building his mother a bathroom with a septic tank all by himself after his father died in an accident. He doesn’t let anything get in his way.”

Indeed, while in Beirut, Lebanon, as a high school graduate, Nimaz looked up American colleges, selected the University of Texas in Austin, submitted his grades and moved there in 1969. He worked his way through a year of classes before transferring to Southwest Texas State and earning a bachelor’s degree in agriculture in 1973.

After going back to Lebanon nearly a year, he returned to UT for a Business Administration degree in business finance in 1975 and lived in Saudi Arabia for three years before moving to Waco in 1979 and operating an aluminum business at 17th and Herring Avenue.

Diane worked her way through Baylor as she majored in nutrition, earning a degree that comes in handy while preparing the delectable entrees.

“I was a real estate broker back then and told Nizam it was too much to run two businesses, so we sold the aluminum business,” Diane said. “We already owned this building (formerly a convenience store) and decided to overhaul it.