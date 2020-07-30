Editor's note: 2020 is not the year we were expecting

People love to place memes and GIFs on their Facebook posts and for tweets on Twitter these days.
So I can’t help but wonder: what GIF or meme would you use to sum up 2020 thus far?
I’m sort of leaning to that GIF of a flaming dumpster. The concept is probably bordering on overuse but it seems applicable these days.
Much like I’ve seen on numerous social media posts: “Hey 2020, can I get a do-over?”
It is difficult to find the humor in living through a pandemic that has uprooted nearly every part of our lives. When it doesn’t appear that we’ll be back to normal anytime soon, it leaves you feeling adrift.
But if wearing a mask in public spaces can help slow the spread of the disease, why can’t we all get behind that?
I don’t understand those who say being told to wear a mask infringes on their personal freedom. I think I know why they believe that, but what about the freedom of the other person in the room not to be exposed to whatever pathogens your respiratory droplets may contain?
It reminds of that adage “My right to swing my arm ends where your nose begins” (and other similarly worded sayings), that references personal liberty. Whose liberty are we talking about?
If a cloth mask and/or social distancing can help reduce those chances, shouldn’t we all be in favor of that? And please don’t get started on those conspiracy theories about the introduction of COVID-19.
The pandemic is certainly making me feel melancholy as we have been seeing spikes in cases locally and statewide. I cringe a little every time I read a coronavirus report that references Texas or Florida. It’s chilling when you hear about friends who contracted it, and you pray they’ll recover fully.
I’m hesitant to write about current events related to COVID-19 in this column, because — as I’ve noted previously — by the time this is printed and in your hands the situation may have changed completely.
This August issue usually has more of a back-to-school component, but it’s difficult to say much about the start of school with any certainty. Even decisions that have been made could be quickly undone in this pandemic.
I pray for all school leaders who have this heavy burden on them for determining the best approach. We all want classes to resume, but we also want to be reasonably assured of the health and safety of everyone on campus.
Likewise, the coronavirus has had a huge effect on sports, whether high school, college and professional, which for so many of us is a welcome diversion from daily life (honestly, it’s more of a part of daily life).
In this issue of Waco Today, we visit with a number of local businesses and see how they’ve handled the curve ball that COVID-19 has tossed at them. Despite the challenges, they’ve weathered this storm pretty well so far.
COVID-19 has made 2020 challenging for all of us. That dumpster fire GIF might be pretty much on the nose.
Waco Today Editor Ken Sury is a little afraid of what meme his friends might choose to represent his life.
