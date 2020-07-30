Editor's note: 2020 is not the year we were expecting

If a cloth mask and/or social distancing can help reduce those chances, shouldn’t we all be in favor of that? And please don’t get started on those conspiracy theories about the introduction of COVID-19.

The pandemic is certainly making me feel melancholy as we have been seeing spikes in cases locally and statewide. I cringe a little every time I read a coronavirus report that references Texas or Florida. It’s chilling when you hear about friends who contracted it, and you pray they’ll recover fully.

I’m hesitant to write about current events related to COVID-19 in this column, because — as I’ve noted previously — by the time this is printed and in your hands the situation may have changed completely.

This August issue usually has more of a back-to-school component, but it’s difficult to say much about the start of school with any certainty. Even decisions that have been made could be quickly undone in this pandemic.

I pray for all school leaders who have this heavy burden on them for determining the best approach. We all want classes to resume, but we also want to be reasonably assured of the health and safety of everyone on campus.