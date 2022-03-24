Editor's note: A question of storytelling

As if journalism didn’t face enough scrutiny and assertions of bias, a recent study released by researchers at the University of Cincinnati reported when journalists refer to themselves as “storytellers,” the public is more likely to believe that they are biased and their stories are sensationalized.

One respondent wrote, “Storyteller to me sounds like a well-trained liar.”

Ouch. That’s a harsh assessment. But the term “storyteller” can be problematic for journalists. Storyteller seems to imply that we’re shaping the narrative. That can be true to a point. Any journalistic report, whether print, broadcast or online, makes determinations about what is important and accurate to include in a story.

Sometimes that’s because of the limitations of time or print space. Other times interview subjects can blather on and on saying the same thing and not offer anything new. Our job is to present the most pertinent information.

We can get a lot of information sometimes, but if we don’t focus and present the info that best reflects the story, we fail in our role as journalists.

Is there bias in reporting of stories? Certainly there has been and can be; but more importantly, are we fair to the subjects in reporting the story?

Journalists all come to their jobs shaped by our own experiences. My background won’t be the same as a woman or a person of color, and my writing or reporting can reflect that to some degree. But if we can accurately share the story of an interview subject, then we’re doing our job as journalists.

Maybe instead of “storytellers,” journalists can call themselves “story sharers,” as we’re more of a conduit for getting a person or organization’s story to the public.

These days especially people seem to read what they want into any statement, that somehow it’s reflective of a journalist’s “bias.”

Other than the opinion page, where those individuals are encouraged to share their beliefs, most journalists work hard to be fair and objective.

We constantly edit ourselves in choosing the best words to use in our writing. One example is when we write that someone didn’t comment to a question.

Do we write “He declined to comment?” Or “He refused to comment?”

“Declined” and “refused” are synonyms, but where “declined” reads like a polite response, “refused” feels more forceful. That can color someone’s thoughts when reading a story.

Luckily, the stories we share in this magazine rarely cause the consternation that the reports in a daily newspaper can.

There is nothing wrong with storytellers. They can share histories, make us laugh, see the foibles in life. Authors, movie and TV writers are storytellers. We need those storytellers, if only for an escape into fiction.

Will Rogers was a great American storyteller (Google him, kids). He died in 1935, but much of his humorous musings and social commentary still hold true today.

I’ll leave you with this thought from him:

“I don’t make jokes. I just watch the government and report the facts.” ￼

Waco Today Editor Ken Sury believes there’s a storyteller in all of us; but is there always an audience? Phone: 254-757-5750 Email: ken.sury@wacotrib.com

