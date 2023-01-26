Editor's note: Change Is unavoidable part of life

We generally are creatures of habit. We frequent certain restaurants, read the same genre of books, check out similar Pinterest boards, etc.

There’s a familiarity and often a peace that comes with knowing what to expect. But change is inevitable; nothing stays the same. Sometimes we seek the change. We want a new look. We desire a new job. We get married and have kids.

Change can be exciting.

Other changes come with the passage of time. We get older and our body makes sounds we haven’t heard before … and it hurts. You are downsized from a job you enjoyed. Friends die. Relationships drift away.

Change can be depressing.

Sometimes it’s the small things that irritate us the most. I know longtime Trib readers were used to specific regular offerings in the paper: the lineup of comics, the Dear Abby column, the N.Y. Times crossword puzzle, Parade magazine in Sunday’s edition, etc. Those are gone, changes that come with new ownership and different ways of doing business.

We’ve read about or experienced first-hand the changes that have occurred because of staffing shortages in the workplace.

That’s impacted the Trib and Waco Today magazine to a lesser extent. One of our longtime features, the Good Reads two-page spread that presents some of the recent arrivals to the Waco-McLennan County Public Library system is going away as of next month.

I’m told staff shortages and increased duties for the remaining library employees makes the added task of compiling the 10 books featured each month in Waco Today something they can longer do. We provided no compensation for their work, just a little recognition that noted who made certain recommendations and from which library.

The February list is the last Good Reads they compiled. And sadly, events forced us to place even this final chapter of Good Reads chapter online only. You won’t find it in its usual place near the end of the magazine.

Our Waco Today advertising staff did such a great job selling ads for this Women in Business themed issue that we ran out of space (even after bumping up beyond our usual page count).

I needed two more pages to make our existing layout work, and ultimately the easiest solution was removing the Good Reads pages. So Good Reads disappears from our physical pages a little earlier than intended.

I am thankful to all the years the library staff provided their insights and suggestions for books that residents could find at the library that they might not have known about otherwise. I’m hoping some people visited the libraries because of the Good Reads recommendations.

Nothing lasts forever, however, and our Good Reads feature is now no more. It’s been said you don’t appreciate certain things until they’re gone. I have a feeling that might be the case when it comes to Good Reads.

Change, like time, marches on. ￼￼