Editor's note: Changes abound in our circle of life

Transitions. There’s something about the month of May that directs my mind to think about the transitions so many of us experience throughout our lives.

Transitions can be big and small; and certainly more important to some people than others. May is when the school year winds down and summer break — for those who get one — is on the horizon. That’s a fun transition.

We’re now a year since the Waco Tribune-Herald offices moved seven blocks down Franklin Avenue to our third-floor home in the River Square Center. But I still feel like I’m in a transitional phase, even though the top of my desk looks as paper-festooned as the old one.

It’s still an adjustment. We can’t quite find that “magic middle” on the thermostat that keeps everyone comfortable. I miss when parking spaces were plentiful at the Trib building. I have circled around more than I want to admit looking for a spot at this busy shopping center.

For high school and college graduates this May is a huge transition. High school seniors are gearing up for college or the working world (sometimes both), and college graduates are hoping to put that new degree to use … or maybe it’s time for graduate school.

It’s amazing to think about the transitions we go through in the course of our lives. From crawling as babies to walking as toddlers and ultimately running through the park. We move from childhood to teen years and then adulthood — some taking longer to start “adulting” than others.

We transition from being single to becoming couples; from expanding our family to becoming empty nesters; then adding in-laws and grandkids; and losing spouses and friends as we age. Ultimately, we make that final transition from life to death.

It’s the circle of life and there are transitions galore within that circle.

I think the question to ask is: How do we embrace these transitions? We can find joy in a lot of these, gaining new experiences and memories to share. We all love all babies, right? There’s a freshness and optimism that comes in those chubby little cheeks.

But not all transitions are enjoyable. The loss of employment can sting. But sometimes it can lead to something better in your life.

The loss of mobility or cognitive skills as we age or get sick is not a transition we desire. No one likes the idea of going to a hospital or a nursing facility when we can no longer take care of ourselves.

We all have different lives. There may be similarities and shared experiences, but in the end we have our own unique story and the transitions that come along the way. ￼

Waco Today Editor Ken Sury admits he isn’t really that big a fan of change. Phone: 254-757-5750 Email: ken.sury@wacotrib.com

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.