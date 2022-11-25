Editor's note: Christmas catalogs ignited our hopes

We are winding down another year by ramping up the excitement of the holidays — visiting family, eating far too many desserts, watching a lot of football, sending out Christmas cards (if you don’t drop the ball like I did last year), and not forgetting the reason for the season.

This issue we asked a few community leaders to share a Christmas memory of theirs, along with a photo if they had one. You can find those memories beginning on page 22.

Not all holiday memories are great ones, which can make them even more hard-wired in our memory banks. We had consecutive Christmases when one kid or the other woke up with a fever and we took a trip to the emergency room. Not happy memories.

Many of us have traditions surrounding the holidays. Growing up, my family would go to my grandparents’ home in Crosby, Texas. Grandpa would shoot off fireworks (bottle rockets, mainly) to keep the kids entertained on Christmas Eve and when we returned inside, the presents were magically under the tree! That sneaky Santa! How’d he get past us?

We appreciated not having to wait until morning to tear into those wrapped boxes. Once Santa delivered, it was time to pounce!

As I get nostalgic about the holidays, my mind started thinking about that ritual a few weeks before the Christmases of my youth. I’m talking about the arrival of the “holy tomes” – the Christmas catalogs.

In today’s Amazon get-it-now-find-it-on-the-internet world, that concept is lost on children, but for those of us growing up in the late ’60s and ’70s, the Christmas catalogs fueled our material desires like little else.

Sears had its massive Christmas Wish Book. But JC Penney wasn’t far behind. And though I don’t recall Montgomery Ward having the same thickness as the first two, we spent hours flipping through pages in the toy section of those catalogs, dreaming of the possibilities.

When I went through my G.I. Joe phase — I’m talking about the 12-inch action figure with the Chia pet hair and rugged scar across a cheek — I put my list together hoping to get multiple outfits for the various missions he would be assigned. Unfortunately, upon totaling my list, I realized the price tag was going to be a bit steep for Santa, so I lowered expectations.

I got the scuba diver set that year, complete with an orange wetsuit, mask, flippers, air tanks, spear gun and a fearsome rubber shark that was nearly as long as Joe (this was pre-“Jaws”). The coolest thing was the underwater sled that you could affix Joe’s grips in the handles. It had a battery-powered propeller to move it through the water, though Joe usually tilted on it like a drunken sailor and slipped off into the waters of our bathtub.

As I got older the appeal of the toys pages’ waned, but there was still much to flip though. That drum set looked pretty cool, but no way any of us were getting that. No, we had to pick out jackets and coats, maybe other outfits and pajamas for the winter ahead.

Not nearly as fun. But today, the recollections of those dog-eared Christmas catalogs make me smile. ￼