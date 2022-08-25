Editor's note: Covid, you are an insidious disease

Waco Today readers are a forgiving group. As an editor I try to minimize mistakes as much as possible. Still, mistakes do happen and I had a whopper in last month’s Editor’s Note.

I thank you for your grace and the gentleness by those of you who pointed out my big goof. Or perhaps I should be worried that most of you didn’t notice/take me to task about how I REPEATED THE FIRST THREE PARAGRAPHS of my Editor’s Note.

I am embarrassed that it happened, but I feel I have a legitimate excuse: I did have COVID-19 at the time.

Like so many others who thought perhaps they dodged the ’rona bullet, it finally got me on July 15 as I was finishing work on the August issue.

I was cocky and thought I was invincible to Covid by this point. Despite all of our family members getting our vaccinations (except for the second booster) the insidious disease hit my daughter first in January. The Lee Enterprises HR department is especially diligent about keeping its employees exposed to the virus out of their offices.

Diligent to the point that I had to work from home because of exposure to my daughter, even though I never had symptoms and tested negative.

Then we got the double whammy in late April as my wife and son came down with it. Again, the HR department told me to stay home. The rule irritated me this time. Wasn’t it safer for me to be in the office than at home all day with two Covid-stricken family members?

But again, I came out unscathed and feeling a bit like Kryptonian Kal-El (that’s Superman for you non-comics people) in that I was superior to whatever laid low the rest of my family.

That self-assured grin was wiped off my face not long after, though I still don’t know how I got it.

I had recently returned to exercising at the Waco Family YMCA and on Tuesday of the week I did a little bit of weight work. I don’t think I overdid it as I was cautious about working with the weight machines.

On Wednesday and Thursday I was beginning to feel some aches in my shoulders and arms, but I attributed that to “well, maybe I did overwork those muscles a bit.” Friday morning came and I banged out my Editor’s Note, despite the ongoing but minimal pain. Had to make deadline, you know.

Jennifer, who was laying out the magazine and making sure the text was filling space properly, told me she had to place my bio info off to the side on the page because my column was running longer than usual. I didn’t give it a second thought to review my copy.

At 2 o’clock I had two pages remaining to be proofed (review and make any corrections to errors found). But the ache began to get worse and I started to feel warm.

“Please don’t let this be what I think it is,” I told myself and maybe prayed a bit to God.

So it was a hasty retreat to home to finish my work on the magazine and take an at-home test, which quickly assured me yes, I finally got it.

That I got much worse days later is a tale for another time (or just go to my TMI Facebook posts).

It wasn’t until the printed issues arrived that I saw the glaring error of duplicated paragraphs. Sure, the copy was good. But it wasn’t that good that it bore repeating.

Covid has humbled us all. ￼