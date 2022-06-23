Editor's note: Defining a senior in today’s world

Most months in Waco Today we have a theme for the issue and accompanying stories reflecting that.

This edition is our “Active Living” issue, which means the primary focus is about being active in your senior years.

Senior. That word means one thing when you’re in high school or college. It carries a whole different connotation with mature adulthood.

Let me pose this question though: At what age does one become a senior?

You have to be 65 to qualify for Medicare, and you’re encouraged to start filling out the paperwork about three months before then (I know this because several people in the office recently had to do that).

I would say that turning 65 makes you a senior in an “official” sense, even if perhaps you don’t feel that way physically. “Senior” doesn’t mean “decrepit.”

Why does society, though, want to hang that “senior” status on us even earlier?

McDonald’s offers the senior discount for your cup of coffee at age 55.

Want to see Tom Cruise in “Top Gun: Maverick”? If you’re 60, you qualify for the theater’s senior discount. Heck, Tom himself is nearly there. He’s 59 years old. Who even considers Tom Cruise a senior when he’s still doing most of his stunts in “Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning”?

At least we now have those comfy reclining seats at Cinemark for our aging bodies.

When you read the letters AARP, don’t you think “senior?” AARP gets the extra early jump on things. In the months before I turned 50, AARP was already filling my mailbox with offers to join. I did, mostly thinking how I’d utilize those AARP hotel and travel discounts.

AARP promotes itself as a nonprofit focused on issues affecting those over the age of 50. In 1999 it officially changed its name to AARP from its original American Association of Retired Persons to indicate it no longer focused on American retirees.

In fact, it now doesn’t have age restrictions for a full membership. Its Wikipedia entry shares a link to the story “Here's Why I Joined AARP at Age 35.” That just feels wrong to me.

I am not here to besmirch AARP, however. It’s a good organization, but I haven’t taken enough advantage of those discounts.

No, my consternation is with how to define “senior.”

I’m 58. I don’t think of myself as a senior, even if that McDonald’s employee tells me I can save a little money on my coffee.

Qualifying for Medicare isn’t all that far away for me, however.

Some say age is a state of mind. I mostly agree with that sentiment.

Someone, though, is always doing the math.

