Editor's note: Earth Day prompts us to do our part

Earth Day on April 22 has been an annual event since 1970. That’s a long stretch for efforts to be more environmentally conscious.

I try to do my part. I recycle at home and the office, have helped with a trash cleanup or two; though admittedly I should do more of that.

But this may be the first year that I’m really thinking about how we treat our planet.

Maybe it’s from experiencing the worst winter event in Texas any of us can recall. With scientists saying climate change might cause more of these wild weather events, not just frigid cold, but oppressive summer heat and drought, Earth Day should take on more prominence.

This year’s Earth Day will mark 50 years since the debut of the most famous anti-pollution ad. The 1971 Keep America Beautiful TV commercial of a Native American shedding a tear as he looks at the pollution on a once-unspoiled land tugged at many of our hearts.

It remains a vivid memory for me. Kids, type in “The Crying Indian” on YouTube if you’re curious.