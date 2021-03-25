Editor's note: Earth Day prompts us to do our part

Earth Day on April 22 has been an annual event since 1970. That’s a long stretch for efforts to be more environmentally conscious.
I try to do my part. I recycle at home and the office, have helped with a trash cleanup or two; though admittedly I should do more of that.
But this may be the first year that I’m really thinking about how we treat our planet.
Maybe it’s from experiencing the worst winter event in Texas any of us can recall. With scientists saying climate change might cause more of these wild weather events, not just frigid cold, but oppressive summer heat and drought, Earth Day should take on more prominence.
This year’s Earth Day will mark 50 years since the debut of the most famous anti-pollution ad. The 1971 Keep America Beautiful TV commercial of a Native American shedding a tear as he looks at the pollution on a once-unspoiled land tugged at many of our hearts.
It remains a vivid memory for me. Kids, type in “The Crying Indian” on YouTube if you’re curious.
I think for a lot of us growing up in the 1970s and ’80s pollution was more of a secondary concern. Many were more worried that the Earth would end up a cindered orb because the U.S. and Russia were going to throw nuclear haymakers at each other.
Movies preyed on those legitimate fears for years. In 1964 we had both the black comedy “Dr. Strangelove” and the thriller “Fail Safe” about nuclear war. In 1983 there was the sobering television movie “The Day After” that depicted people in Kansas and Missouri dealing with the aftermath of a nuclear strike and “WarGames” with Matthew Broderick about a computer simulation that was nearly all too real.
Cinema is littered, so to speak, with nuclear disaster films. And what is Godzilla, but a reaction to what atomic testing might create?
But pollution, greenhouse gases, chemicals in the waterways and other environmental problems are the more pernicious threats.
We’ve made some inroads. The “Don’t Mess with Texas” anti-litter campaign launched in 1985 and has helped. We began curtailing our use of aerosol sprays and other products in the 1970s when we learned that was helping to punch holes in the ozone layer.
However, the proliferation of plastics is an ongoing concern with floating masses in the oceans. We need to find ways to reduce our carbon footprint.
The 2008 animated movie “WALL-E” is about a garbage-collecting robot cleaning up Earth, which was abandoned by humanity because people made the planet an uninhabitable trash heap. Here’s hoping that scenario never plays out.
This year’s Earth Day theme is “Restore Our Earth.”
We could all work on that. ￼
Waco Today Editor Ken Sury still can’t get that crying Native American and the baritone narration of William Conrad out of his head.
