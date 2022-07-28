Editor's note: Going through self-Czechout

There may be no better time to be a Czech in Central Texas than right now.

Our August issue always has something about Westfest because it’s a popular event, even if participants may feel like dousing themselves in a cold beer instead of drinking it because it’s always so blistering hot during Labor Day weekend.

But now you literally can bathe in the beverage at the Pivovar Hotel, the Czech site in downtown Waco which offers a beer spa in addition to hotel rooms, a brewery, a restaurant, a bakery and a beer garden. We feature Pivovar in our Beyond the Kitchen feature this month, which feels appropriate with the Westfest story.

That all warms the heart of this Czech-American. My wife Jean and I visited Pivovar on July 2 to celebrate our 28th wedding anniversary and it was definitely worth it. So good.

I have shared in this space before about growing up in the predominantly Czech town of Fayetteville, Texas, (which, by the way, is a 15-minute drive from the antique mecca of Round Top). St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Fayetteville paid the ticket to have the Rev. Josef Chromcik travel from Moravia in 1872 and lead the parish as the first Czech-speaking priest in Texas.

I’ve also discussed my love of baseball and enjoyment of the high school contests between my hometown and Abbott, which I’ve referred to as the “Battle of the Czechs.” The teams squared off against each other at the Class 1A state tournament in 2017 and 2018, with them splitting their matchups by identical 11-7 scores. Abbott beat my Lions in 2017 for its first state championship. Fayetteville notched its third state baseball title in 2021.

The schools even played each other in this year’s season opener in Fayetteville, fittingly ending in a 9-9 tie. Both squads fell to state champion D’Hanis in the playoffs. Abbott lost in the state semifinal while Fayetteville fell in the regional final series.

That’s enough baseball talk. The other day I began reflecting on my Czech ancestry and realizing I know little about those family members who came to America, and who might have preceded them.

I have joked that my last name obviously lost a few consonants during the trip over from “the old country.” If I was a celebrity maybe I could rate inclusion in NBC’s “Who Do You Think You Are?” series and glean some genealogical tidbits.

My aunt Sylvia said when they asked my dad’s parents about ancestors, they were reluctant to talk about the past. My mom’s cousin Joyce fared a bit better with her and my mom’s Czech ancestry. She tracked family back to great-great-grandparents who landed in New Orleans in 1870 and came to Texas to settle in Fayette County.

Maybe it’s time I start delving into my family’s past. Might be some interesting history to “Czech out.” (Sorry, I can’t help myself.)