Anyone recall the phrase “The road to hell is paved with good intentions?”

The origin of that saying is unclear and there are a couple of schools of thought on what it means.

Some consider it to say that good intentions are worthless unless they are followed up by action. Others believe it means actions taken with good intent can have unintended negative consequences. I can easily see both sides.

So here’s my application of that saying. You decide where it best fits.

As I’ve gotten older, like most of us, it’s more of a challenge to fight that expanding waistline.

I see it in the mirror, have that confirmed when the clothes fit tighter, or when I step on the scale.

My mother drove it home during the holidays. As we were saying our goodbyes and giving hugs to everyone, Mom told me, “You’re an armful.”

I suppose that’s a more polite way of saying, “You’re kind of chunky.”

It’s not inaccurate, but I have been trying to live healthier. My good intentions start with waking up earlier and doing workouts as well as swimming daily at the Waco Family YMCA before heading in to work.

But those efforts get undermined by snacking and a lack of portion control. A personal trainer once told me that workouts fuel your appetite and if you’re not mindful of that you can end up consuming more calories than the ones you just lost.

That’s certainly a rebuttal to the good intentions.

The other night I opened one of three bags of chips my daughter bought because they were on sale and she liked the flavor. Before I knew it — as I was watching TV — my hand was finding the bottom of the bag.

My first thought was: “Boy, they really don’t put much in these bags these days.”

But I looked at the nutritional information which read: “Five servings per bag; 130 calories per serving.” Insert mental gulp here.

Granted, most of us think what amounts to a serving is laughably small, but it is what it is.

My sweet tooth is often my undoing. Sure, I could eat that healthier apple, but those 10 Hershey Kisses really hit the spot (and they’re small!).

To a point, we need to embrace the body we have. Later in life few of us are going to be as slim as our high school days. The processed foods we consume aren’t doing us any favors either.

During college I would put some 10-15 pounds throughout the fall and spring semesters. But I worked for three summers at the ranch of a friend of my dad’s, clearing brush, maintaining the landscape, building fence ... I even helped him build a barn.

It was hot, hard work. And eating just a bologna sandwich, water and apple for lunch, that extra weight seemed to melt off within a couple of weeks each summer.

I don’t have the body of a 20-year-old body any more. Heaven knows that’s obvious. But I need to take better care of the 59-year-old one I have.

Good intentions are just that … intentions. They have to move you to action, which will lead to results.

Because I would like to be less of an “armful.” ￼