Editor's note: Good memories of past summers

Sometimes I get a nostalgic about summertime.

Mostly that comes from good memories growing up as a kid. We were out of school. There were trips to the lake or the pool. Family vacations. Visits from cousins also out for the summer and the chance to play outside or go fishing.

Dad raised cattle, so there was pasture land to run around on. My brother and I got on a model rocket kick for a few years, ordering the Estes company kits from their cool-looking catalog and building a variety of different rockets, though we never went for the high-dollar versions.

We were quite disappointed when my brother’s R2-D2 rocket went up all of 8 feet before changing direction and slamming into the ground. It never looked especially aerodynamic, but I think it was engine failure. It did not fly again.

We lost at least one high-flying rocket when, despite its colored streamer attached to the string of the parachute, it landed either in tall brush and was covered by the foliage or it sank in a nearby stock tank. It was never recovered. So much for reusable rockets.

Other summertime fun was taking unused firecrackers (Black Cat, of course) from the Fourth of July and blowing up red ant hills. That was great fun for kids. Not so much for the ants.