Editor's note: Good memories of past summers

Sometimes I get a nostalgic about summertime.
Mostly that comes from good memories growing up as a kid. We were out of school. There were trips to the lake or the pool. Family vacations. Visits from cousins also out for the summer and the chance to play outside or go fishing.
Dad raised cattle, so there was pasture land to run around on. My brother and I got on a model rocket kick for a few years, ordering the Estes company kits from their cool-looking catalog and building a variety of different rockets, though we never went for the high-dollar versions.
We were quite disappointed when my brother’s R2-D2 rocket went up all of 8 feet before changing direction and slamming into the ground. It never looked especially aerodynamic, but I think it was engine failure. It did not fly again.
We lost at least one high-flying rocket when, despite its colored streamer attached to the string of the parachute, it landed either in tall brush and was covered by the foliage or it sank in a nearby stock tank. It was never recovered. So much for reusable rockets.
Other summertime fun was taking unused firecrackers (Black Cat, of course) from the Fourth of July and blowing up red ant hills. That was great fun for kids. Not so much for the ants.
It wasn’t all fun and games. Summer also was time for particular chores. We built or replaced fence lines. Using a posthole digger or slamming a metal fence post into dry, unforgiving ground was definitely hard work that earned a cold soda at the end of the day.
When I was growing up in Fayette County round hay bales weren’t being used much. When younger, I drove Dad’s Ford truck in first gear, learning how to use the clutch and not stall the truck on stops, as he loaded up the truck. As I got older, it was my turn either to walk alongside, tossing those square bales into the back of the truck or trailer, or grabbing the bales as they were delivered to me to stack tightly.
Heaven forbid if you did a poor job of stacking and half the load falls off while making a turn.
It was hot work, but I was more than happy to wear long-sleeved shirts and gloves to keep my hands and arms from being scratched up by the dry hay.
There also was a sense of pride in doing the work, knowing that the cattle would have something to eat during the winter months. But we were always glad when the hay hauling was done for the summer.
Work and play were always a part of summer. Good memories are too. ￼
Waco Today Editor Ken Sury wishes round bales were more of a thing during his teenage years.
Phone: 254-757-5750
Email: ken.sury@wacotrib.com