Editor's Note: Hey Siri, what's the capital of ...

Lately I’ve been asking Siri questions about what picture/actor/actress won an Oscar in a certain year and see if I have the right answer before the response. You remember that “Rocky” won in 1977, right? But that Peter Finch and Faye Dunaway won Best Actor and Best Actress for “Network.”

You can ask Siri to tell you a joke. Most are at least moderately funny; some are real Dad joke groaners.

Ask Siri to say a tongue-twister and it’s flawless. I’m a little envious there. Of course, Siri doesn’t do certain pronunciations well. Like when providing directions to turn on Waco’s “Bosk” Boulevard. Well, it is spelled like “mosque.”

I like that the people who program Siri provide some sense of humor to certain questions. I have asked Siri what is “her” favorite color. The response: “Software doesn’t usually get to choose colors. I’ll say yellow (it sometimes changes). What’s yours?”

I’d reply, “Blue.” Siri then says, “Blue is a fascinating color. Only around 8% of people have blue eyes!”

Who knew?

Another goofy question I’ve asked is for Siri’s favorite number. Often the answer is “3.” But one time the response was: “4, 8, 15, 16, 23, 42. And what was the deal with the polar bear?”