Editor's Note: House ideas in an unlikely place

The Progressive Farmer magazine. I hadn’t thought about that publication in decades, but it returned to the front of my mind recently when I toured the beautiful home of Nikki and David Oates for this Dwelling-themed issue.
David, a home builder, was talking about how the internet today and the abundance of home design TV shows provide people so many more ideas for the ways their home can look than when he began in the industry.
The Progressive Farmer was a magazine my dad received. I don’t know if he followed any advice from the articles about how to improve our farm practices, but each month’s edition regularly ended up on the counter opposite the kitchen stove, where I was often sat and would read the newspaper.
Even though I was in FFA, my flipping through the magazine was usually more of an absent-minded practice to see what might catch my eye. Stories on hybrid corn really didn’t do it.
One day something did: a floor plan for a home.
I don’t recall particulars about that first house plan I saw. There was a drawing showing the exterior of the structure, but my eye was pulled to the floor plan. Somehow I was fascinated by that plan: Where was the living room or kitchen in relation to the other rooms? Oh, what size is that room? How many bathrooms does this place have?
It became a habit for me with every new issue. Flip to the latter pages of the magazine and find the latest house plan. Will it be a farmhouse design? Ranch? Traditional? Two stories?
And if the layout was something different than the usual squares and rectangles for the rooms, I was mesmerized.
What? A bay window off the breakfast nook? Fascinating.
For some reason my interest with that eventually waned, which likely scuttled any chance of me becoming an architect. I did think Mike Brady, who was an architect on “The Brady Bunch” was pretty cool, though.
All those old Progressive Farmer magazines are long gone from the house. I kind of wish I could look at those house plans once again. If only for nostalgia’s sake.
Waco Today Editor Ken Sury has to stop thinking how much bigger his paycheck might have been if he did become an architect.
