Editor's Note: House ideas in an unlikely place

The Progressive Farmer magazine. I hadn’t thought about that publication in decades, but it returned to the front of my mind recently when I toured the beautiful home of Nikki and David Oates for this Dwelling-themed issue.

David, a home builder, was talking about how the internet today and the abundance of home design TV shows provide people so many more ideas for the ways their home can look than when he began in the industry.

The Progressive Farmer was a magazine my dad received. I don’t know if he followed any advice from the articles about how to improve our farm practices, but each month’s edition regularly ended up on the counter opposite the kitchen stove, where I was often sat and would read the newspaper.

Even though I was in FFA, my flipping through the magazine was usually more of an absent-minded practice to see what might catch my eye. Stories on hybrid corn really didn’t do it.

One day something did: a floor plan for a home.