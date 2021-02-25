Editor's note: If it’s springtime, then there’s hope

Hope springs eternal. This familiar phrase came to my mind as I thought about the month of March and the official start of spring.
The spring (or vernal) equinox will be March 20. We’re also “springing forward” again on March 14 with the start of daylight saving time. (Side note: When the period of daylight saving time is longer than standard time, something’s just off. End of rant.)
Spring is a time of rebirth, as the grass turns from brown to green, the wildflowers erupt along the countryside, and trees begin to leaf out once more. That’s true at least for the parts of the country that aren’t still in winter’s grip.
Those three words are the most-remembered part of a larger phrase, which is:
“Hope springs eternal in the human breast; Man never is, but always to be blest. The soul, uneasy, and confin’d from home, Rests and expatiates in a life to come.”
That was written by poet Alexander Pope in “An Essay on Man” in 1732. Even those four lines are but a fraction on the entire poem (and doesn’t appear until about a third of the way in), which is Epistle I out of four epistles.
This is not meant to be a poetry lesson. I am no scholar of poetry. I am more familiar with rhymes that include a “man from Nantucket.”
However, I do find comfort in the phrase “hope springs eternal.” It suggests that it’s human nature to find cause for optimism.
That optimism has been in short supply in the past year. It was just after last year’s spring equinox when Waco and McLennan County issued shelter-in-place orders in an effort to tamp down the coronavirus pandemic as it was just ramping up.
A year later, we’re making headway with COVID-19 but there’s still a long way to go until we reach the sense of normalcy we’re wanting to recapture.
We’ve also seen the dark side of human nature on display far too much, from anti-masking vitriol to racism to election anger to an assault on our nation’s Capitol. Social media too often has become a megaphone to spew hatred.
It’s enough to dim that eternal hope.
But dimmed is not gone. While Pope seems to be expressing a hope in God and the after-life for believers, we can try to carry optimism with us in our lives every day.
“Hope springs eternal” doesn’t have to be your mantra just when you purchase a lottery ticket. It can be something more spiritually meaningful.
Springtime is about new beginnings. It also can be rekindled hope. ￼
Waco Today Editor Ken Sury's eyes glazed over a bit when he realized how long “An Essay on Man” actually is.
