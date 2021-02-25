Editor's note: If it’s springtime, then there’s hope

Hope springs eternal. This familiar phrase came to my mind as I thought about the month of March and the official start of spring.

The spring (or vernal) equinox will be March 20. We’re also “springing forward” again on March 14 with the start of daylight saving time. (Side note: When the period of daylight saving time is longer than standard time, something’s just off. End of rant.)

Spring is a time of rebirth, as the grass turns from brown to green, the wildflowers erupt along the countryside, and trees begin to leaf out once more. That’s true at least for the parts of the country that aren’t still in winter’s grip.

Those three words are the most-remembered part of a larger phrase, which is:

“Hope springs eternal in the human breast; Man never is, but always to be blest. The soul, uneasy, and confin’d from home, Rests and expatiates in a life to come.”

That was written by poet Alexander Pope in “An Essay on Man” in 1732. Even those four lines are but a fraction on the entire poem (and doesn’t appear until about a third of the way in), which is Epistle I out of four epistles.