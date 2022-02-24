Editor's note: Infected with 'Madness' when March arrives

We’re moving into the month of March, and if you’re a college basketball fan you know all about the “Madness.”
Ah, yes. March Madness. I get swept up in the fever every year when those NCAA Tournament brackets are released. Filling out a bracket (or six), either online or with co-workers and friends has become a ritual.
It used to be interesting seeing how far diehard Baylor fans would pick the Bears to go each year in the tournament. But no longer do you think “no way” when someone pencils in Baylor for a Final Four slot.
The Bears certainly justified that belief in 2021.
Whether this year’s Bears can be one of those rare teams that repeat as national champions remains to be seen. Only Duke (1991, 1992) and Florida (2006, 2007) have done it since John Wooden’s unparalleled success with UCLA in the 1960s and early ’70s.
Certainly the talent is there for Baylor, both with returning veterans and newcomers. A 15-0 start to the season and reassuming a No. 1 ranking gave fans reason to think “maybe it can happen again …” Injuries, however, have kept the Bears from finding the consistency that last year’s champions had.
But it’s not like they’re out of the hunt, either. It’s a matter of getting healthy and being hot at the right time – tournament time. I wouldn’t count against Scott Drew and these Bears at all.
Let’s also not sell the women’s team short. It’s a different look with Kim Mulkey no longer prowling the sidelines. I think many of us believed she would never leave Baylor.
But she’s already showing success at LSU and I have no doubt the Tigers will be a team to be reckoned with in the years to come.
No one expected Mulkey’s replacement, Nicki Collen, to simply pick things right up where Kim left the program. She brings a new system to the program and different style of play.
Even if they don’t have the stranglehold on the Big 12 that Mulkey’s teams had for years, they are in the mix and are very good with the likes of NaLyssa Smith and Queen Egbo.
As a Texas A&M graduate, there hasn’t been much for me to get excited about with the teams in College Station this year. Buzz Williams’ men’s team has been struggling of late and Gary Blair’s final season as the women’s coach isn’t going as hoped.
My wife’s a Baylor graduate. We live in Waco. I cheer for the green and gold. And my tournament bracket will reflect that. ￼
Waco Today Editor Ken Sury does not pick tournament winners by uniform color, just in case you were wondering.
