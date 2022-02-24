Editor's note: Infected with 'Madness' when March arrives

We’re moving into the month of March, and if you’re a college basketball fan you know all about the “Madness.”

Ah, yes. March Madness. I get swept up in the fever every year when those NCAA Tournament brackets are released. Filling out a bracket (or six), either online or with co-workers and friends has become a ritual.

It used to be interesting seeing how far diehard Baylor fans would pick the Bears to go each year in the tournament. But no longer do you think “no way” when someone pencils in Baylor for a Final Four slot.

The Bears certainly justified that belief in 2021.

Whether this year’s Bears can be one of those rare teams that repeat as national champions remains to be seen. Only Duke (1991, 1992) and Florida (2006, 2007) have done it since John Wooden’s unparalleled success with UCLA in the 1960s and early ’70s.

Certainly the talent is there for Baylor, both with returning veterans and newcomers. A 15-0 start to the season and reassuming a No. 1 ranking gave fans reason to think “maybe it can happen again …” Injuries, however, have kept the Bears from finding the consistency that last year’s champions had.