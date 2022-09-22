Editor's note: It's fun, fun, fun during October

Could October be the funnest (most fun?) month of the year?

I feel that this is a legitimate question. For all the excitement that the Christmas and New Year’s holidays bring (though I would argue that all the traveling is a negative), look at what happens during the 10th month of the year.

The Heart of Texas Fair & Rodeo cranks up for 10 days of fun, funnel cakes and general festiveness. Some people can’t get enough of Halloween, whether it’s watching scary movies to get an adrenaline rush or dressing up for parties in costume.

The Spirit of Halloween shops and Party City here were in full blowing and going mode at the start of September. Nearly two months out, but I guess it’s never too early to stock up on fake blood and smoke machines. And candy. Can’t forget the candy.

Oktoberfest and beer? Enough said.

But for a sports fan such as myself, is there a more magical month to be a fan? Baseball playoffs are hurtling toward determining the World Series participants (c’mon, Astros!). College football is hitting its stride with conference contests.

This month will see my Aggies going to Tuscaloosa to face Alabama. It’s a game with higher stakes than usual after comments by Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher. It may be put up or shut up time for Fisher and A&M.

My Trib boss Ron Prince (who has an appalling amount of Bama paraphernalia in his office) and I might just have to throw it down. Just kidding, Boss Man!

Baylor has homecoming this month and should be in good shape in the Big 12 race.

The NFL will move into its second quarter of the season and fantasy football fanatics (guilty) are constantly tweaking their rosters.

I’m not a big NBA fan. Season just feels too long. But Brice Cherry loves October for the start of the NBA season. The National Hockey League gets going this month as well.

High school football fans will be amped up as district schedules wind down in October and postseason pictures come into focus.

How does a sports fan not love this month?

On the weather front (get it, front?), we complain about the heat from April through September. It’s usually in October (often during the fair) that we finally start to see those cooler temperatures begin to take hold. And the grass mowing can come to an end.

Hurricane season is still in vogue through the end of the month and after such a quiet year so far, one has to be a little concerned that we’ve had it too easy.

But let’s not focus on that. There’s sports to enjoy.