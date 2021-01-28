Editor's note: Just can't stop the streaming

Try as I might, I don’t think I can blame COVID-19 for my addiction to our streaming services.

You’ve probably heard that back in the early months of the pandemic how Netflix boomed with subscribers because of the lockdown. We already had Netflix, but we joined the crowd in watching “Tiger King” when it premiered (and can I just say how nuts that documentary was).

That phenomenal growth has subsided since, but we’re still regularly watching Netflix shows, having watched “The Queen’s Gambit” and more recently binge-watched all three seasons of “Cobra Kai.”

Let me say that show has been a wild ride. I love seeing “The Karate Kid” characters Ralph Macchio and William Zabka reprise their roles 30 years after the movie and bringing back nearly all the actors from it. Overall, it’s good fun and has some of that ’80s vibe. But there are many times it feels like a 15-year-old boy is writing the scripts.

I still can’t decide if I should embrace the absurdity of the all-out karate brawl in the high school in the season two (I won’t say more if you haven’t gotten to that yet) or shake my head in disbelief.