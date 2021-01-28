Editor's note: Just can't stop the streaming

Try as I might, I don’t think I can blame COVID-19 for my addiction to our streaming services.
You’ve probably heard that back in the early months of the pandemic how Netflix boomed with subscribers because of the lockdown. We already had Netflix, but we joined the crowd in watching “Tiger King” when it premiered (and can I just say how nuts that documentary was).
That phenomenal growth has subsided since, but we’re still regularly watching Netflix shows, having watched “The Queen’s Gambit” and more recently binge-watched all three seasons of “Cobra Kai.”
Let me say that show has been a wild ride. I love seeing “The Karate Kid” characters Ralph Macchio and William Zabka reprise their roles 30 years after the movie and bringing back nearly all the actors from it. Overall, it’s good fun and has some of that ’80s vibe. But there are many times it feels like a 15-year-old boy is writing the scripts.
I still can’t decide if I should embrace the absurdity of the all-out karate brawl in the high school in the season two (I won’t say more if you haven’t gotten to that yet) or shake my head in disbelief.
Even before COVID, Netflix shows beckoned our eyeballs repeatedly. Marvel’s “Daredevil” was excellent. My wife and I have watched all the seasons of “Grace and Frankie” and “Schitt’s Creek.” I have stuck with “Ozark” only to see how or if Marty and Wendy Byrde can extricate themselves from the deep mess they are in with the Navarro drug cartel. That show can really be a downer.
Thanks to Netflix I rewatched episodes of “Star Trek: The Next Generation” and “Star Trek: Voyager” that I hadn’t seen in years (or in the case of “Voyager,” many of the episodes for the first time).
Don’t get me started on the movies we’ve watched on nights that we weren’t ready to invest in beginning another series.
And then there’s Disney Plus. We fought the urge to subscribe until my wife wanted to watch “Hamilton” on July 3. Then we kept it for “The Mandalorian,” which was an excellent reason. We recently watched the movie “Soul,” which delivered the usual Disney greatness. Now we’ve got “WandaVision” for us Marvel Cinematic Universe fans.
Oh, these streaming services are devilishly clever, spreading out their new offerings to keep you from dropping them.
If there is one bothersome common denominator with so many of these shows (not Disney Plus, thank goodness) it’s the level of profanity. The four-letter words flow a bit too effortlessly.
At the rate we’ve watched these shows I worry I’m going to get inured to that language. And one day I will casually tell my wife, “I’ll start the (bleeping) dishwasher when this show’s over.”
Waco Today Editor Ken Sury sometimes wishes he could perform the crane kick like Daniel-san.
