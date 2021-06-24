Editor's Note: Knowledge is good for something, right?

With the internet these days it’s easy to go down a rabbit hole of looking up some piece of information only to get sidetracked and start clicking on all these other links that suddenly grab your interest.

That’s also how conspiracies theories can take hold, but that’s a story for another time.

Before we had digital knowledge at our fingertips, we had it with our fingertips on books. And yes, we still have books today, but many of us (guilty as charged) prefer the quick route to getting our answers.

I did enjoy learning obscure facts and trying to commit them to memory, like the speed of light (FYI, it’s 186,282 miles per second). Maybe I was hoping to get on “Jeopardy” one day.

One of my favorite books growing up was “The Book of Lists,” compiled by David Wallechinsky, his father, Irving Wallace and sister Amy Wallace. A weathered paperback version of the first book is somewhere in my house. Four other volumes came out, but I only remember owning the first three.

It was loaded with all types of lists, from the straightforward like “breeds of dogs that bite people the most” to the oddball such as “people who died laughing.”