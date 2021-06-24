Editor's Note: Knowledge is good for something, right?

With the internet these days it’s easy to go down a rabbit hole of looking up some piece of information only to get sidetracked and start clicking on all these other links that suddenly grab your interest.
That’s also how conspiracies theories can take hold, but that’s a story for another time.
Before we had digital knowledge at our fingertips, we had it with our fingertips on books. And yes, we still have books today, but many of us (guilty as charged) prefer the quick route to getting our answers.
I did enjoy learning obscure facts and trying to commit them to memory, like the speed of light (FYI, it’s 186,282 miles per second). Maybe I was hoping to get on “Jeopardy” one day.
One of my favorite books growing up was “The Book of Lists,” compiled by David Wallechinsky, his father, Irving Wallace and sister Amy Wallace. A weathered paperback version of the first book is somewhere in my house. Four other volumes came out, but I only remember owning the first three.
It was loaded with all types of lists, from the straightforward like “breeds of dogs that bite people the most” to the oddball such as “people who died laughing.”
One of my favorite lists was about things most people don’t know have names. It’s where I first learned that the aglet is the plastic piece at the end of a shoelace. Imagine trying to push a frayed lace through those holes.
But trying working that nugget of knowledge into regular conversation. It’s not easy.
Or the punt, which is the name of the indention at the bottom of a wine bottle. It was supposedly created to make sure the bottle stayed upright and didn’t topple over.
Sticking with the bottle, the agraffe is the metal clip that secures the cork in a bottle of champagne or sparkling wine.
Let’s run through a few other names for our edification (I admit to looking these up online to save time):
Ferrule: the small band of metal separating the pencil from the eraser.
Muntin: the small strip of wood, plastic or metal between individual panes of glass in window frame.
Obelus: the division sign symbol.
Pips: the bumps on the surfaces of a ping-pong paddle.
Philtrum: the vertical groove between your nose and upper lip.
Glabella: the space between your eyebrows.
Cornicione: the outer crust of a pizza.
Lemniscate: the infinity symbol.
Nurdle: the small, wave-like dab of toothpaste. (Seriously, that sounds so made up. It’s also the name of a small pellet of plastic that is a raw material for manufacturing plastic products.)
I could easily keep going, but it would only reinforce my original comment about going down a rabbit hole. ￼
Waco Today Editor Ken Sury might one day figure out a way to make money from this accumulation of offbeat knowledge.
